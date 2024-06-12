Razorbacks' True Freshman Touted as Impact Freshman for 2024
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Coach Sam Pittman is believed to have an instant impact true freshmen in his tailback room this fall. Braylen Russell doesn't happen to be the highest rated prospect to sign with the Razorbacks for 2024. That honor goes to Charlie Collins from Little Rock Mills, the No. 65 prospect overall in the country, according to 247sports. That doesn’t change the fact of the Benton product being a difference maker for Arkansas this season.
What sets Russell apart from signees rated higher than him is opportunity. Questionable depth at running back behind a solid duo of returning junior Rashod Dubinion and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson gives him a chance to see the field early on.
Once senior Dominique Johnson and sophomore Isaiah Augustave weren't fixtures in the starting rotation at the completion of spring ball, Russell was presumedly bumped to third string with plenty of snaps up for grabs. That gave247sports reporter Chris Hummer plenty of reason to include him as an impact true freshmen. He comes in at No. 90, the only freshman from Arkansas included in Hummer’s list.
Russell is a tankish 6-foot-1, 252 pounds. The college-ready size is obvious. Russell will have to continue to pick up the Razorback offense and there are some talented players in front of him, but Russell is exactly the type of player who can help early. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino lauded Russell's size, physicality and pass-catching skills during spring ball.- Chris Hummer, 247sports
Arkansas signed a pair of transfers to bolster the tailback room with Tyrell Reed out of the JUCO ranks at Hutchinson Community College and Florida State's Rodney Hill. Both are smaller, change of pace backs with quality speed.
Russell is the biggest running back on the team with a great combination of size, speed and shiftiness to make a difference as a freshman. He finished his prep career at Benton with 4,005 yards rushing and 66 touchdowns. His ability to catch out of the backfield is a plus and proved that throughout high school with 957 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving.
In limited snaps during Arkansas' Red-White Spring Game, Russell toted the rock five times for 38 yards and one score. His performance throughout the spring earned praise from Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
“The youngster, [Russell], has done a great job,” Petrino said after practice April 3. "He’s big, he’s physical and he’s got great hands. It’s all new to him, so there’s time when he has a far away look in his eyes when he doesn’t know the play or can’t picture it in his mind, but he’s got a chance to be special.”
