Not Much Razorbacks Can Get in Little Rock Except Big Win
FAYETTEVILLE — Dress rehearsals are over. Now comes the off-Broadway debut on Thursday.
Then, the big time, the Broadway premiere. That's how the Razorback football team is thinking as it head into its first game-week preparations of the 2024 season.
Hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff is akin to staging your first show far, far away from the bright lights of the big city. Heck, in Arkansas' case it's more like showing off in front of friends and family at the local theater.
But opening on world-famous Broadway in the heart of downtown New York City is more like playing at the home of No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State in an 11 a.m. nationally televised game on ABC. The Hogs have had Sept. 7 circled on their calendar since spring practices, knowing the Stillwater showdown might forecast much of the tale of their upcoming season.
But as coaches love to say, let's not get ahead of ourselves. First, there's Thursday's 6:30 p.m. opener in Little Rock, televised by your friends at ESPNU.
The Hogs are favored by a whisker shy of 50 with the total at 57.5. Ho hum, but not far off the 45-3 score posted in 2021.
Sure, a victory is all but guaranteed, but it's better than practice because it's a chance for the guys to put on their game uniforms and block and tackle in front of a big crowd. Plus, it's an opportunity for the new guys to get over some jitters and for the vets to knock off the rust in a blowout win.
It's also an opportunity to allow transfer quarterback Taylen Greene to settle into his role as leader of the offense. Can he throw it on target and take a step forward?
Can he make all the calls and run the show the way offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino envisioned when he plucked him away from Boise State? If so, then he might make another big leap nine days later.
Coach Sam Pittman and first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos are also hopeful their rebuilt offensiuve line will gain confidence and trust in each other before that unit heads toward tougher competition a few hours to the west for Game 2.
By the way, for folks who haven't been there, Stillwater is about the farthest place imaginable from Broadway, pretty much on par with Starkville, if you know what I mean. Stillwater is best known for a bar and grill called Eskimo Joe's; it's fun but it ain't on par with Fayetteville restaurants and watering holes, let alone Broadway's best.
Here's what is certain: Arkansas won't benefit from playing in front of a sleepy crowd in Stillwater, which is occasionally the case when kickoff precedes lunch. The Cowboys' faithful will have their early-morning buzz on when the Hogs come to town and will undoubtedly put on a show for the TV audience while trying to help the Pokes pulverize the Hogs as they're expected to do.
Okie State players will be ready to strut their stuff, especially uber-talented tailback Ollie Gordon, who is one of the Top 10 candidates to win the Heisman this season, according to USA Today Sports, and the only one who isn't a quarterback. Gordon ran for a nation's-best 1,732 yards and was second in the country with 21 touchdowns last year.
So, we'll soon see how ready the revamped Razorbacks are for 2024. Will they spring upsets, win the close ones, and exceed expectations while crafting a winning record similar to 2021 when Pittman led them to a 9-4 record?
Or will they resemble the tongue-in-cheek name given to my all-time favorite comedy troupe, the talented cast that made the original Saturday Night Live must-see TV when Pittman was in high school?
That bunch was called the Not Ready for Prime Time Players.
HOGS FEED:
• Pittman releases Hogs' Week 1 depth chart ahead of game with UAPB
• Calipari schedules visit with 5-star, in-state legacy prospect
• Which three offensive players have to perform well in opener?
Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook