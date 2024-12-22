Will Hogs Have to Deal with All This Again Next Season?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe Braylen Russell had some coaching goofs by the Arkansas staff that made him question things around here. It was the head coach, Sam Pittman, who said after one game when Russell's only appearance was to run the ball in the goal he wasn't even aware that was his only play.
During a game the coach can't keep up with how many plays a running back is on the field. There's an awful lot going on out there that is a fine impression of mass chaos. If you've never been down there you honestly have no idea.
It appeared Russell was fairly under-used, especially after starter Ja'Quinden Jackson started showing signs of getting hurt if he stayed on the field long. Considering he looked at times like the best running back on the team at times since practices started.
After a lot of media reports he was in and out of the transfer portal, there's been a lot of speculation. It sounds like he was confused as much as anything. That makes you believe there were a lot of voices telling him different things.
The key words are near the end where he said, "I've regained perspective." That's a way to simply say there was mass confusion. You'll also notice there was no multi-year commitment in there. We could be going through all this drama again next year.
Russell visited Ole Miss this week. He announced he was entering the portal last Sunday, four days after he had entered and withdrawn the same day. On Dec. 12, Pittman said he would welcome players back from the portal if they left the program in an acceptable manner.
“As long as they did it the right way, absolutely,” Pittman said. “And they love the Hogs. That’s big to me.”
All that's fine and well, but it probably depends on the Razorbacks' needs. If Arkansas was stacked five deep at running back with a couple of four and five-star recruits coming in he might not have been getting such encouragement.
Russell rushed for a season-high 175 yards with 10.9 yards per carry in a 58-25 victory over Mississippi State. Russell was also instrumental in a 19-14 victory over then-No. 4 Tennessee. On the team’s game-winning drive, Russell rushed twice for 35 yards.
This whole incident is something that will be fondly remembered from time to time if he breaks out this season,, If we're going through this a year from now, things may not be so pleasant.