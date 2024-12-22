Aidoo Slowly Returning to Full Bill of Health for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas opting to only play nine players, every Razorback's contribution is magnified. Jonas Aidoo is slowly working his way back from an injury and his mere presence is giving the Hogs a much needed boost.
Aidoo has slowly seen his production and playing time increase steadily over the past four games. He's set new season-highs in points each time out, including 17 points and 11 rebounds against North Carolina A&T Saturday.
Even though he's not putting up the same numbers as he did at Tennessee in 2023-24 yet, where he averaged 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game, his skill set is needed on the floor.
"It makes us different," Calipari said "You saw the physical play at the rim. He can do that. My guess is he's about 80 percent right now, maybe 85, but no way he’s at a hundred "
Aidoo concurs. As he slowly comes back from injury, he's ready to attack the final non-conference game against Oakland and SEC play, which is now less than two weeks away.
"It’s great," Aidoo said about getting the double-double against North Carolina A&T. "As long as we got the win, that’s all that matters. I just want to help the team win. Do what I can and just go into conference play doing the same thing."
Having Aidoo, Trevon Brazile and Zvonimir Ivisic has allowed Calipari to play two big men on the court at the same time. Brazile and Aidoo shared the court for a total of 15:21 of game time. Ivisic only played 13 minutes, partly due to nursing an ankle injury and picking up four quick fouls.
"TB's playing well," Calipari said. "You got TB and Adou [Thiero], you noticed today, I tried to play that big lineup some because that may be something that we do [moving forward]. We've got a lot of stuff to mess around with."
Calipari understands that an 85% Aidoo improves his team by leaps and bounds. Before he gets back to full streghth, expect him to be in the game in spurts.
"You got to step on the gas," Calipari told Aidoo. "Even if you have to play less, don't play as many minutes. Going for three, four minutes at a time, in that time, he has a huge impact on the game."
Arkansas now has one final tune-up before conference play starts at the turn of the new year. The Razorbacks face Oakland 7 p.m. Dec. 30 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.