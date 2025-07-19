Razorbacks hoping another Lumberjack can help fill hole at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's going to be a story Hogs fans may hear about for a few years with another wide receiver from the town with brick streets in southeast Arkansas that is more famous than a town its size should be for its pine trees, tomatoes and wide receivers for the Razorbacks.
Freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan, a Warren, Ark., native, could play a big role for the Hogs after a season-threatening injury sidelined Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino piled up a lot of wins in four years as a head coach with receivers from the small town. Sam Pittman had the best of his five seasons with a receiver from there.
There have been receivers from Warren playing for the Razorbacks for 60 years, they just seem to be getter bigger, stronger and faster these days.
The Razorbacks received word last week that Cisse underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist after a workout injury.
Pittman said the surgery would likely keep Cisse out for the entire 2025 season, forcing the Razorbacks to look elsewhere for production at wide receiver.
“He had a wrist surgery, tore some ligaments and a bone in there,” Pittman said at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week. “He'll probably be out for the season.”
Jordan, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, joined the program before summer workouts after not participating in spring ball. Warren doesn't graduate players at mid-year.
Pittman said the coaching staff has been impressed by Jordan’s work ethic and athleticism since his arrival.
“We have whom I think is a supreme talent in Antonio Jordan,” Pittman said. “I know he’s a freshman, but we’ve seen enough out of him this summer in his off-season workout in the weight room and his running ability that we think he can help us, too.”
Jordan’s emergence comes at a time when the Razorbacks are having to completely rebuild the receivers' group. They needed some size and, hopefully, folks who can catch passes in key situations.
Incoming slot receivers Raylen Sharpe and Kam Shanks, both of whom went through spring practices, are each listed under 5-foot-10. Jordan’s size and reach makes him a candidate to contribute immediately as an outside target.
Warren, a town of just over 5,000 residents, has produced several standout Razorbacks receivers in recent years, including NFL draft picks Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Treylon Burks.
Jordan was a consensus three-star prospect out of Warren High School, where he earned all-state recognition and compiled a breakout junior season. It was obvious to many back when he was in ninth grade, though, that he had a chance to be in Fayetteville.
Warren coach Bo Hembree said Jordan’s size and playmaking ability set him apart at the prep level.
“He was the best player on the field every Friday night,” Hembree said. “When the lights were on, he delivered.”
The transition from high school to the SEC can be steep, but Razorbacks coaches believe Jordan’s physical traits can get him on the field. His ability could produce big plays.
“He’s got great range and ability to catch the ball,” Pittman said.
Jordan is focused on learning the playbook and earning a spot in the rotation during fall camp.
After a 2024 season marked by offensive inconsistency, the Razorbacks were hit hard by graduation along with the transfer portal. They are trying to find reliable options at wide receiver.
The loss of Cisse, who was expected to be a key contributor, leaves the unit shorthanded and in need of new faces to step forward.
There is precedent for freshmen from Warren making an immediate impact in Fayetteville. Burks led the team in receiving as a freshman in 2019 before eventually becoming a first-round NFL draft pick.
Jordan’s development will be closely watched as Arkansas prepares for early SEC games where the freshman could get opportunities early.
“He’s got all the tools,” Pittman said. “Now it’s about putting it together on Saturdays.”
Arkansas opens the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at 3:15 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.