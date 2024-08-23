Razorbacks' Williams Knows What It's Like to Face Petrino
Some of us love to go to the movies. Count Bobby Petrino in that group but I doubt he goes to the theater much. Arkansas' offensive coordinator, by all accounts, spends hours alone in his office, watching video.
It's his passion, his comfort zone, his laboratory. Is he a mad scientist? Well, if mad is a synonym for genius, perhaps he is just that. This is certain: defensive coordinators don't sleep much the week they're going to face Petrino's offense.
He creates apprehension, if not fear, in opponents. They know what to expect, which is anything and everything, but figuring out how and when is the problem.
Petrino loves creating diverse offensive schemes. He is an innovator. He's a gifted play caller. He brings hope heading into the Razorbacks' 2024 season.
Don't take my word for it. Ask Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, whose players line up each day at practice against Petrino's offense.
"Coach Petrino is a great offensive mind," Williams said. "He gives you so many different formations. So many different personnels. So many different plays and different things. If you see one thing, he’s got an answer for this. He’s got an answer, like, he’s got answers for everything that we give him.
"So, it’s been good for us to go against that. He’s really good. He’s really good at calling plays, really good at giving his best players, putting them in positions to make plays."
UA fans recall the glory days when Petrino was their head coach from 2008-11. In his last two seasons, he guided the Hogs to a 21-5 record while finishing 12th in the final poll in 2010 and No. 5 in 2011. While folks remember the dynamic offense, they often forget how balanced the attack was.
"A lot of people think it’s all downfield passes, but Coach Petrino, he’ll run the ball," Williams said. "He’ll run the ball. He understands a physical offense and you’ve got to be physical in this league."
Williams got to know Petrino when both were at Auburn in 2002. Petrino was the Tigers' offensive coordinator and Williams was a talented linebacker, lining up in practice against that offense.
"I’ve been knowing him a long time," Williams said. "I’ve been knowing him for 22 years. We go all the way back to 2002. He’s been the same way ever since then. He’s a great offensive mind."
He'd better be this season, likely one of the most challenging Petrino will face. He's got a new quarterback, but one he essentially hand-picked. He's got a rebuilt offensive line, but one that's reportedly improved and won't surrender 47 sacks again this season and have quarterback Taylen Greene constantly running for his safety. He's got some explosive receivers, guys he's excited about.
Will all that translate to enough points for the Hogs to not just survive the always rugged SEC schedule, but perhaps thrive? Is it enough to flip the five one-possession losses from last season that produced a 4-8 disappointment?
The Hogs think so. They're confident in Petrino, and have high expectations as the season opener approaches.
It's pretty simple, said Razorback junior Rashad Dubinion, the veteran of the running back room.
"Coach Petrino's offense is exciting to see," Dubinion said. "It's a show. We're going to bring a show."
HOGS FEED:
• Williams trying to build on new Razorback culture in year two
• Razorbacks expected to host visit from five-star center
• Pittman's expectations for season contrast what fans, outsiders think
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook