FAYETTEVILLE — To say Texas QB Arch Manning has been inconsistent this season is a massive understatement.

The junior has four three-TD games this season but also three in which he's thrown multiple interceptions. That includes Texas' 22-21 victory over LSU, in which Manning and Sam Leavitt both threw three picks but Manning got the last laugh, throwing the game-winning touchdown with less than 10 seconds to go.

Despite Manning's inconsistent performance, No. 5 Texas (8-2) is still right in the mix for a trip to the SEC Championship Game and a College Football Playoff berth. Arkansas, which picked off South Carolina backup QB Cutter Woods thrice in its 34-6 rout of the Gamecocks, will be looking to get after Manning and force him into plenty of mistakes on Saturday in Austin.

"Arch is a really coached up player," Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said Tuesday. "He knows what to do with the football and where to go on the play. He does a goods job of managing the offense and getting them in the right situations, the right plays and doing those things."

Manning torched the Razorbacks in 2025, throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns, running for a score and even catching a touchdown in Texas' 52-37 win. But that was against a putrid UA defense and a 2-8 Razorback squad. This year's Razorbacks, led by a defensive savvant in Roberts, won't be as easy to move the football or score against.

Roberts was asked what teams have done to stop Manning this season, and his answer was a simple one: it starts with stopping the run.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts ahead of kickoff against South Carolina | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

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With that said, Texas hasn't been an overly effective team running the football this year. The Longhorns have only had a single 100-yard rusher in a game this year, though in both of their losses, no UT rusher reached 55 yards.

"Sarkisian, he wants to run the football," Roberts said. "He needs to establish the run, sets up all the play-action passing game, all the shots, the sliders, the boots, the screen game even, it comes off a lot of the same actions. Stopping the run is critical. Making them one-dimensional, get them in third down so we can pin it back, we can go after them, and we can manufacture and be able to get the right coverage on those receivers and get them under control."

Arkansas got nine pressure on Woods but only sacked him once. The Hogs will have to be able to get a mobile Manning on the ground, or at least force him to run east and west rather than north.

"The thing probably people neglect is that he’s really good at running the football," Roberts said. "He’s 230 [pounds], got a thick lower half, can run exceptionally well, got that I guess from grandpa [Archie Manning.] He’s got speed. He can move out of the pocket and extend plays, he can do all of that stuff."

Forcing Manning into interceptions isn't a guarantee of a win. In fact, Texas is 5-1 this year in games where Manning throws a pick and 2-1 in games where he throws multiple interceptions. The Longhorns have found ways to win games in spite of Manning at times, an invaluable trait for a team with national title aspirations.

Still, forcing turnovers is at the top of the blueprint for how to win a football game, and if Arkansas can bait Manning into one or two costly interceptions, the Hogs should have a shot.

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