Rivalry Between Longhorns, Razorbacks Fought Away from Gridiron
DALLAS — Steve Sarkisian uttered a rather interesting statement at SEC Media Days.
"At times, I feel like (Hog fans) hate Texas more than they like themselves," Sarkisian said. "So that's a real rivalry."
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said nothing of the contrary, citing the excitment of Hog fans for against Texas in 2021.
"He's probably right," Pittman said.
Jealousy or not on the field, Hog fans may be aggrieved at just how quickly the Longhorns have been able to get their NIL operations off the ground while Arkansas continues to scramble for some continuity. So many battles are won and lost well before a ball is even snapped on November 16 in Fayetteville. Such is the climate of college athletics in 2024.
According to the Austin Business Journal, UT athletes made $15.5 million in the first two years since NIL was legalized in 2021. The Texas One Fund, UT's NIL collective, also recently became the first to sign with the creator platform Passes.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Edge, the Arkansas NIL collective, is going through a transition period. Kyle May, has been brought on as the new director, while outgoing director Chris Bauer remains onboard as a consultant. The Drive For Five has all but stagnated, according to the website, they are still stuck at 782 memberships, a number that Arkansas has been stuck on for a while.
NIL wasn't mentioned by name once in either Sarkisian or Pittman's press conference at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, almost like a unspoken code. Like before, the battle for the rivalry starts long before a snap is even played, but the results are more public than ever. Despite not having all the details about exactly where both NIL collectives are at, it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out where their respective programs are by evaulating the product on the
HOGS FEED:
