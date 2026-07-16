Road Trip to Texas A&M Should Be Seen as Learning Experience For Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman took a No. 8 Arkansas team into Sanford Stadium in 2021 against No. 2 Georgia and saw his Razorbacks get whipped in every aspect of the game in a 37-0 loss.

In Pittman's second season at UA and his first non-COVID year, taking his team into a rowdy road environment wasn't the worst thing in the world, despite the scoreboard.

That Arkansas team was the best of Pittman's tenure as head coach, as it went 9-4 and, when pressed into action on the road later in the season against No. 2 Alabama, took the Crimson Tide all the way down to the wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield shows players a technique during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody but the most optimistic Razorback fans expect Ryan Silverfield and the Hogs to walk into College Station on Oct. 3 against a Texas A&M team that could be top-10 and win. Most fans probably don't even expect the game to be competitive.

And even if it isn't, exposure therapy might be the best thing for Silverfield in Year 1.

Salt Lake City in Week 2 when Arkansas faces Utah will be a great road environment. But it can't compare to the atmospheres of College Station, Nashville, Auburn or Austin, all of which Arkansas will have to travel to this season.

Looking ahead to 2027, Arkansas will travel to LSU, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. That would be a tough enough slate at home, let alone on the road.

No one in the Arkansas camp would complain if, in his first SEC road game and just his second SEC game overall, Silverfield and Arkansas pulled off an upset of the Aggies.

But keeping the game somewhat competitive and getting out alive should be priority No. 1 for Silverfield, who will, like PIttman in 2021, have other road games to think about later in the season.

Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had the 2021 Georgia and Alabama games been switched on the schedule for Arkansas, the results may hev been flipped as well. Taking a team on the road for the first time as a head coach is no easy task. Doing so against a playoff contender is even more difficult.

Regardless of what Arkansas looks like through its first four games of 2026 and regardless of how it plays against Texas A&M, the best thing for Silverfield to do is take his lumps, put forth the best effort possible and learn as much as he can for the experience before the Hogs get back on the road against Vanderbilt on Oct. 17.

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