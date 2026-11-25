FAYETTEVILLE — At the very least, almost everyone can agree that a change at offensive coordinator is a necessary action for Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield this offseason. Whether he actually fires OC Tim Cramsey, with whom he has worked with since 2022, is another question.

Arkansas is 124th of 138 FBS teams in total offense and is averaging a putrid 19.7 points per game this season, good for last in the SEC. For Silverfield, who would be feeling some pressure if Arkansas loses to LSU on Saturday and closes his first season at 4-8, a change at offensive coordinator could be a step in the right direction.

Comments made by Silverfield and Cramsey on Tuesday could be an indication of whether or not a change will occur.

During his weekly Tuesday news conference, Cramsey was asked about players who could return in 2027 amid the impending rash of transfer portal news. He refrained from directly answering the question.

"I'm going to divert that question to a, ‘We're 100% focused on LSU, and that's our plan.’ We'll jump into what happens after that after this Saturday," Cramsey said. "But we're 100% dialed in, focused on LSU to get that win. Send these seniors out in the right note, build for the future, continue building what we're building here, and that to me is the most important thing.

"Find a way to get win number five and get a much better feeling in our stomach across the fan base, across [the] program, across the players, across the coaches."

Silverfield said Monday that Arkansas' focus is on LSU, as it should be. There's absolutely nothing wrong with Cramsey and Arkansas being focused on trying to end 2026 with a win.

Still, it should be noted that Silverfield still outlined his timeline for talking to players on Monday and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts did speak more specifically about the upcoming portal season, though he still talked about the importance of Saturday's game.

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Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

"That was kind of the original plan coming in, try to get younger guys that were going to have a couple years to coach ‘em up and do that so you’re not trying to rebuild every year and do what we had to do," Roberts said. "You don’t want to bring in 40 guys on one side of the ball. That’s crazy. Yeah, I think we’ve got a good stable of guys that have pushed and worked and hopefully we’ve learned some lessons, but I could see this group being tremendous as you go through the spring and stuff and getting better.

"They’re going to be a lot better, so I’m excited about that and what we’ve got going. We haven’t got the fruits of our labor, we haven’t seen it yet, but at glimpses, we’ve got flashes of it. And we’ve got one more time. We’ve talked about this, whatever happens, this is the last time this group is going to be together. With seniors, guys in the portal, whatever else. It’s a rivalry game. It’s LSU. There’s every reason for them to play. It should not be any doubt."

Speaking on the final iteration of his weekly radio show for the year at the Catfish Hole, Silverfield also addressed the future of the program past Saturday's game against the Tigers in Fayetteville.

"The finality of it — it's not gonna be the same coaching staff, it's not going to be the same players," Silverfield said. "There's a bunch of different things. It's gonna look different."

Roster turnover is inevitable in this day and age of college football, and staff turnover is to an extent. But firing a coordinator after one season is a big move and one usually made on in circumstances like Arkansas finds itself in after 11 games.

Cramsey's offense has had its moments of brilliance this season, but they've been few and far between. Silverfield and Cramsey have been together for five seasons, but the former may have to draw a line in the sand if he's serious about turning things around in Fayetteville in Year 2.

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