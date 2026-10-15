Roberts Praises Vanderbilt's Curtis, But Will Have To Get After Him On Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was very complimentary Tuesday of Vanderbilt freshman QB Jared Curtis.

"He’s a big-league arm," Roberts said. "I mean, he’s a really talented quarterback. He can make all the NFL throws. I mean, he’s on the far (hash) throwing the field-side out. He can throw the go ball to the field-side guy. He’s got a cannon of an arm. And he has some escapability to him.

"I’m not saying he’s a running quarterback, but he can. He has a knack for getting out of trouble and finding ways to extend the play."

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts speak before the game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas' defense won't be trying to be as nice to Curtis on Saturday, especially against a Vanderbilt offensive line that has struggled in pass protection at times this year. The Commodores have given up 12 sacks through six games, including three in their 52-17 loss to Ole Miss last week.

While Arkansas only sacked Tennessee QB George MacIntyre once, they got plenty of pressure throughout the game, including on Shelton Lewis' interception in the fourth quarter.

"It was a direct hit, it was Christian Harrison, brought pressure. That was part of the plan. The part of the plan was a young quarterback, first start, eat him up. You know what I mean? Come after them on passing downs and see if we can force him into some bad situations."

Like Arkansas, Vanderbilt has struggled to run the football effectively this season. VU is averaging 119.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 119th in the country. Disrupting the Vanderbilt run game, Roberts said, will allow Arkansas to do what Ole Miss did to Vanderbilt defensively that disrupted their offense.

"They got them behind the sticks," Roberts said. "Getting them into second-and-long, extra long, third-and-longs. They could put their ears back, have rush plans and exotic coverages, so they couldn’t figure it out. Actually, it’s mostly every week though. You stop the run, you get them behind the sticks, you can dial up something that you’ve got a shot to go hit the guy."

Curtis has started five of Vanderbilt's first six games this season. He did not play against Georgia due to an injury and has 968 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this year. it hasn't been the prettiest season for Curtis, but starting as a freshman in the SEC is no easy task.

Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) gets away from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) during the fourth quarter at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He needs to know when he’s hot and he’s got to get the ball out of his hands or he’s going to take unnecessary sacks.," Roberts said of Curtis' necessary mentality. "He’s got to be able to decipher a coverage pre- and post-snap, because it isn’t always the same picture of where to go with the football. So there’s a lot on a quarterback, that’s why it’s usually not freshmen.

"In the NFL, veterans stay around for so long, it’s because there’s a lot to process and putting the ball where it’s supposed to go, not just have a rocket arm. But I think he’s got a pretty good grasp. He’s a little farther along mentally than a lot of quarterbacks — a regular freshman quarterback. He’s farther along mentally, you can see him, he’s pretty speedy on his release, ball comes out quick, he’s making quick decisions."

Kickoff between Arkansas and Vanderbilt from Nashville is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

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