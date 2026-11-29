The Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy debacle in Pittsburgh is now more than a few days old, but on Sunday morning, it was still a big talking point on NFL pregame shows as former star players and coaches sounded off on everything that transpired last Wednesday.

Hall of Famer Randy Moss was one of those big-name guys who dug into Rodgers for how he handled his exit from the Steelers. The former wide receiver couldn’t believe how the legendary quarterback went out in Pittsburgh and decided to air out all the dirty laundry on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Aaron Rodgers shocked me,” Moss said. “As long as I’ve been watching football, Aaron Rodgers, this is the way you’re gonna go out?”

“When you sit up here and talk about football and a 53-man roster, checking your ego in at the door—checking it in on the way in and the way out, Aaron Rodgers, this is the way you’re going out? Aaron Rodgers needs to look in the mirror. Being able to come out with some type of an apology. This looks bad on Aaron Rodgers.”

Moss also noted the history Rodgers had with McCarthy, and that the Steelers should have taken that more into account before hiring the head coach last January.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that there was a problem in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, but you brought them together anyway,” Moss said.

Rex Ryan also shared his opinions on the situation.

“First off, this is a disaster by both parties,” Ryan said. “Aaron Rodgers absolutely—it’s a disgrace that way that he came out publicly. But it’s a disgrace, in my opinion, that McCarthy was coaching the way he was, apparently. Missing meetings, missing practice? Like, walkthrough practice? Sleeping and all that, O.K.”

“This is a privilege to be a head coach in the National Football League.”



Rex Ryan sounds off on Steelers' head coach Mike McCarthy amid all the drama in Pittsburgh 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/d83LgQJMpV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 29, 2026

Ryan then sounded off some more on McCarthy’s role in the split.

“I’ve got to say it. I’ve got to say this: The No. 1 job of a coach is what, Randy Moss?” asked Ryan.

“Well, I’ve got to follow your leadership, Rex,” Moss said.

“Leadership!” Ryan yelled. “Leadership, right? And here’s how you lead. You lead from in front. I’ve got to know every single one of my players personally. That’s the job of a head coach, alright? In my opinion. And half the roster you’re not even paying attention to on defense. You’re the damn leader of the football team! You’re the head coach—you’re not the offensive coordinator; you’re the head coach.”

Earlier in the week, Hall of Famer Michael Strahan ripped Rodgers during Fox’s pregame show, calling him a “rich jerk” who should have thought more about his Steelers teammates before going scorched earth on live TV.

"What's disappointing to me is that you hurt your team,” Strahan said. “It's about the team. We are playing a team sport, which you cannot play as an individual. And that's what he's doing, he's an individual in a team game, and it does not work if your attitude is not right.

“You can be a narcissist and play football, but hold it in when it's something to say. Always let the coach win in public. In private, you handle your business with your coach.

"One thing I hated to see was him saying, 'I can speak about it now, I made $400 million.' You're a rich jerk. You're a rich, bad teammate."

“You're a rich jerk. You're a rich, bad teammate.”



Former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan regarding Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/qkxciIYAg7 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 27, 2026

How the Steelers faired without Aaron Rodgers in Week 12

The Steelers were able to shake off the drama and beat the Broncos at home on Friday, 27-5. Mason Rudolph took over as the starting quarterback and threw for 142 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Rodgers was no longer with the team for that game but he was still heard from on the broadcast as Al Michaels read a text message from the 42-year-old QB.

Al Michaels reads a message he received from Aaron Rodgers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4ijFB2wFnN — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 27, 2026

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. ... The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.

"They took this public, never heard from the head coach, then they leak at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

We’ll have to see if Rodgers has played his last game in the NFL or if a team will try to add him to their roster down the stretch of the season. Whatever happens, it’s clear that his actions last week will stick with him for a long time.

The Steelers are 7-4 and will host the Texans next Sunday night on NBC.