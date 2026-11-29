Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 12 against the New England Patriots, and he's officially been ruled out for this matchup.

Herbert and the Chargers have just one win this season, so the team make take things slow with the franchise QB as he returns from a head injury.

Justin Herbert (concussion protocol) ruled out for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

With Herbert out against New England, backup DJ Uiagalelei is set to make his first career start in the NFL. A highly-touted prospect in high school, Uiagalelei struggled to find his footing in college, playing at multiple major programs after failing to take control of the starting gig at Clemson.

This season, Uiagalelei has appeared in one game, completing two of his seven pass attempts for 24 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Houston Texans.

Oddsmakers view Uiagalelei as a massive downgrade from Herbert, even though the Chargers have just one win in the 2026 season. Earlier in the week, Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point favorite at home in this game. Now, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Patriots listed as three-point road favorites, a full 5.5-point swing from the initial line.

Tommy DeVito is set to start for New England with Drake Maye (fractured right fibula) sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Patriots (5-5) are in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFC, but it may be tough to get there without their franchise quarterback.

Still, oddsmakers are giving DeVito -- who has won games at the NFL level -- the edge over Uiagalelei on Sunday.

Hopefully for the Chargers, Herbert will be able to return for the back end of the season and get some positive momentum going in what has been a lost year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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