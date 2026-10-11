Ryan Silverfield Explains Decision To Punt On Arkansas' Final Drive In Loss To Vols

FAYETTEVILLE — Boos rained down from the crowd of 69,038 at Razorback Stadium on Saturday as the Arkansas punting unit ran onto the field on fourth and 10 with 1:45 to play.

With the Razorbacks trailing No. 15 Tennessee 24-17, head coach Ryan Silverfield made the controversial decision to punt the ball back to the Volunteers. Arkansas never got it back.

"At the time, I think we were 2 of [12] on third down situations," Silverfield said. "It was a fourth and ten. If you don't get it ... so you try to throw, so 1:40, all right, we use all three timeouts. Put it at, let's say, 1:25, they kick a field goal, okay? You're down 10 now, with no timeouts, roughly a minute-20 left in the game. So we'd need to score a touchdown in that situation, and get the onside kick, and kick a field goal just to tie it. That's a pretty low percentage.

"I think a fourth and 10 percentage for us, especially the way we were protecting at the end, probably was whatever, under 5% chance to get it, and if you can punt and play defense and stop the run on three downs, which we knew we had three downs to stop the run, we'd get the ball back and at least give ourselves a chance to tie it. And if it was under 20 seconds, we would have gone for two for the win. Obviously, we didn't execute, we didn't stop the run. Had we stopped it and gotten the chance, then you look at one final drive to win the game."

After a six-yard run from DeSean Bishop on the first play of Tennessee's ensuing drive, Bishop scampered for five more on the next play to get a first down and ice the game.

"We had a lot of third downs, a lot of third and longs," KJ Jackson said. "The defense [was] playing their tails off all night. So if I was in this position, I think I'd have done the same thing. Let our defense go out there and make a play and hope that they do."

Arkansas' final drive was not the first time on Saturday afternoon the Hogs were very conservative offensively.

Twice on third and long in the fourth quarter, Arkansas ran the ball for minimal gain.

I don't think John L. Smith or Chad Morris would've punted it there. GAHHHH. Are we serious. C'mon man.... That's the most disappointing coaching decision I've ever seen in. my. life... — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) October 10, 2026

The first instance resulted in a 55-yard field goal attempt from Max Gilbert, while the second came when Arkansas had momentum after a Shelton Lewis interception and resulted in a punt that led to the game-winning touchdown drive from Tennessee.

The Razorbacks played not to lose on Saturday afternoon and ended up doing exactly that. The Razorbacks can't afford to play so conservatively moving forward if they want to win, especially against teams that they have on the ropes.

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