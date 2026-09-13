FAYETTEVILLE — One word for the Razorbacks in week two: rough.

Arkansas lost 43-10 at No. 20 Utah on Saturday night, and it was decided a long time before the clock agreed. That's putting it nicer than most Razorback fans did.

Arkansas Football has fractured my psyche. I'm a complete sociopath now. Totally numb. pic.twitter.com/9rJnjegU6E — No Quarter. (@beingtimfreeman) September 13, 2026

Kickoff was 9:25 p.m. CT, tied for the latest in program history, matching the 2005 trip to USC, and plenty of fans didn't make it to the end. A lot of them didn't make it past halftime.

That was just a bad, bad half of football for Arkansas. Not much else to say. — Bart Pohlman (@Bart_Pohlman) September 13, 2026

Here's the thing worth saying before anything else: Utah is good. The Utes are 2-0, ranked No. 20, and notched 66 on Idaho a week ago. They have now scored 109 points in two games. Arkansas is 1-1 and walked into the second-best environment on its non-conference schedule at nearly 10 o'clock at night.

That's the context. It doesn't make the tape any easier to watch.

The opening drive looked like a team that had figured something out: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7 minutes and 16 seconds off the clock, and a 29 yard field goal from Max Gilbert got the Razorbacks to a 3-0 lead. On the ESPN broadcast, analyst Roddy Jones liked what he saw from the offensive line.

Much better start than last week. Offensive line looks more cohesive...they look very comfortable this week. Roddy Jones, ESPN Analyst

The high note for the Razorbacks the entire night and fans did not hesitate to share how they felt.

Message from Andrew(Arkansas fan) after half of Arkansas:

I have been an Arkansas fan all my life. I'm too young to know when we were ever good. I have witnessed two seasons in my entire life (old enough to understand football) that I would call a success. I had Bret Beliema as… — Random SEC (@therandomsec) September 13, 2026

I feel sorry for younger fans. They don't know much football success. Then again, boomers remember when Arkansas was a perennial top 15 program so the last 35 years has probably been really traumatic for them. — Brett G (@itsBrettG) September 13, 2026

Another year of the same old same old Arkansas Razorbacks football. pic.twitter.com/MVkTxnDcui — Pluto Mick Jagger (@PlutoMickJagger) September 13, 2026

Silverfield in full scope

A week ago, Silverfield used his halftime hit on the SEC Network to take a bat to his own offense, during a game Arkansas led 14-0 and went on to win 31-14.

"What an awful, awful first half offensively," he said. "Probably one of the worst I've ever been associated with. Not clean at all, self-inflicted wounds. Absolutely terrible. That's on me, I'll get it fixed."

Some fans respected the honesty at the time. Seven days later, with the cameras finding a stone-faced first-year head coach and the scoreboard reading 29-3, the posts stopped being about honesty and started being about whether anybody in the huddle was listening.

I genuinely believe Silverfield believed he could succeed. The admin never gave him the chance and now the fanbase has written him off as dead.



I got to speak with him and I bought what he told me. Sucks but he took the wrong job and I hope he recovers. — Big Pig Aidsap (@aidsapev) September 13, 2026

Arkansas and Utah spent similar amounts of $ on their rosters and the Razorbacks are 21 spots higher in 247Sports' talent composite.



That's what makes this beatdown particularly disheartening. Can't blame money or talent. Just got out-played and out-coached, full stop. pic.twitter.com/ezIeTfmGjF — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) September 13, 2026

Fans React to KJ Jackson's Performance

KJ Jackson did not have the best night.

The final line: 14 of 34 for 139 yards, no touchdowns, one interception. That's 41% and 4.1 yards an attempt. He also led Arkansas in rushing, which tells you as much about the run game as it does about him.

Complete stats for Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Utah Utes | StatBroadcast

Utah lived in the backfield. Which sent a lot of fans looking at the big boys who are supposed to keep him upright.

Surely Arkansas' coaches see the same thing in KJ Jackson that we see on tv. If his decision making skills don't improve drastically in short order, this is going to be a long night/season. — KJack 💙🇺🇸 (@ChiefKJackson) September 13, 2026

@JoshPateCFB Hog fan here. What is necessary to fix Arkansas football? Not asking for titles, but just to be a competitive program that isn't penciled in for 9+ losses a year again. A sober outside appraisal would be appreciated, because perspective is impossible within. — Wilbur Sample (@WilburSample) September 13, 2026

Now we did see a change at the quarterback position. Memphis transfer AJ Hill, who followed Silverfield from Memphis to Fayetteville, came on midway through the fourth and went 8 of 14 for 105 yards, including the Razorbacks' only touchdown, a throw to Ismael Cisse that a Utah defender got a hand on first and couldn't hold.

Albeit in garbage time when the game is clearly decided: since entering the game AJ Hill has at least played well enough to make you want to see more of him. Sadly, Georgia is literally the farthest thing from an ideal scenario/game to give him an opportunity to showcase more.… pic.twitter.com/RQkK4UEMZX — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) September 13, 2026

The defense did get its moment, Quincy Rhodes Jr. hit Devon Dampier in the second quarter and Christian Harrison came down with the interception. It was a long night otherwise.

Up Next | SEC Showdown

Saturday doesn't get any kinder. No. 2 Georgia comes to Razorback country at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

One bad night is one bad night. Two of them in two weeks, and the conversation changes.