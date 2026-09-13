Ryan Silverfield's first loss: Razorback fans react to 43-10 defeat at Utah
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FAYETTEVILLE — One word for the Razorbacks in week two: rough.
Arkansas lost 43-10 at No. 20 Utah on Saturday night, and it was decided a long time before the clock agreed. That's putting it nicer than most Razorback fans did.
Kickoff was 9:25 p.m. CT, tied for the latest in program history, matching the 2005 trip to USC, and plenty of fans didn't make it to the end. A lot of them didn't make it past halftime.
Here's the thing worth saying before anything else: Utah is good. The Utes are 2-0, ranked No. 20, and notched 66 on Idaho a week ago. They have now scored 109 points in two games. Arkansas is 1-1 and walked into the second-best environment on its non-conference schedule at nearly 10 o'clock at night.
That's the context. It doesn't make the tape any easier to watch.
The opening drive looked like a team that had figured something out: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7 minutes and 16 seconds off the clock, and a 29 yard field goal from Max Gilbert got the Razorbacks to a 3-0 lead. On the ESPN broadcast, analyst Roddy Jones liked what he saw from the offensive line.
Much better start than last week. Offensive line looks more cohesive...they look very comfortable this week.Roddy Jones, ESPN Analyst
The high note for the Razorbacks the entire night and fans did not hesitate to share how they felt.
Silverfield in full scope
A week ago, Silverfield used his halftime hit on the SEC Network to take a bat to his own offense, during a game Arkansas led 14-0 and went on to win 31-14.
"What an awful, awful first half offensively," he said. "Probably one of the worst I've ever been associated with. Not clean at all, self-inflicted wounds. Absolutely terrible. That's on me, I'll get it fixed."
Some fans respected the honesty at the time. Seven days later, with the cameras finding a stone-faced first-year head coach and the scoreboard reading 29-3, the posts stopped being about honesty and started being about whether anybody in the huddle was listening.
Fans React to KJ Jackson's Performance
KJ Jackson did not have the best night.
The final line: 14 of 34 for 139 yards, no touchdowns, one interception. That's 41% and 4.1 yards an attempt. He also led Arkansas in rushing, which tells you as much about the run game as it does about him.
Utah lived in the backfield. Which sent a lot of fans looking at the big boys who are supposed to keep him upright.
Now we did see a change at the quarterback position. Memphis transfer AJ Hill, who followed Silverfield from Memphis to Fayetteville, came on midway through the fourth and went 8 of 14 for 105 yards, including the Razorbacks' only touchdown, a throw to Ismael Cisse that a Utah defender got a hand on first and couldn't hold.
The defense did get its moment, Quincy Rhodes Jr. hit Devon Dampier in the second quarter and Christian Harrison came down with the interception. It was a long night otherwise.
Up Next | SEC Showdown
Saturday doesn't get any kinder. No. 2 Georgia comes to Razorback country at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
One bad night is one bad night. Two of them in two weeks, and the conversation changes.
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Maya Ellison is a staff writer for Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, covering Razorbacks athletics with an emphasis on football, basketball and feature storytelling. A graduate of Florida A&M University, she has previously covered college sports for Warner Bros. Discovery's NCAA Digital team, the Orlando Sentinel and FOX 5 Atlanta. Ellison currently works as a multimedia journalist at KTHV 11 in Little Rock, bringing experience in digital reporting, video production and on-camera journalism to her coverage of the Razorbacks.Follow themayaellison