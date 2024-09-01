Arkansas Battles Experience Gap Against Oklahoma State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys are bucking the trend of modern-day college football. In an era where teams use the transfer portal to remake entire rosters overnight, Oklahoma State has gone the other way.
All but one of Oklahoma State's week one starters on the depth chart for the offense and defense were on the roster in 2023. Only tight end Jake Foster, who transferred in from Ohio University was not part of the 2023 Cowboys, who went 10-4 and finished No. 16 in the final AP poll.
Other than Foster, Oklahoma State returns quarterback Alan Bowman, Dick Butkus Award Winner Ollie Gordon, all five starting offensive linemen, three wide receivers and the fullback.
On defense, all Week 1 starters on the depth chart are also returners. Oklahoma State used this experience to defeat reigning FCS champions South Dakota State, 44-20, in an opening week matchup.
"First game of the season we all know is always a little scary," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "Not quite as much for us this year with all the returning starters."
Contrast this with Arkansas, which is still trying to phase in tons of new faces. Taylen Green is still trying to get acclimated with fellow newcomers Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill in the backfield. Coach Sam Pittman is working with three new offensive linemen (Keyshawn Blackstock, Addison Nichols and Fernando Carmona Jr.).
On defense, it's a similar story. Much like the rest of the country, Arkansas is still learning to play with their new teammates in game action. Linebackers Xavian Sorey and Nickelback Doneiko Slaughter among the transfers asked to play the biggest role.
Arkansas had about as good of a tune-up as a team could against UAPB, winning 70-0, but a game on the road against a team likely to be ranked inside the top 15 after a stellar opening performance is a different beast.
The Razorbacks and Cowboys kickoff 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
