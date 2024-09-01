Linebacker Play Ultimate Key to Potential Razorbacks Upset
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Flush out any of the positivity stemming from Arkansas' defensive shutout performance Saturday night as it won't be replicated Saturday.
The Razorbacks' linebacker unit played well Thursday night against UAPB but will now face a stiff task of upsetting Oklahoma State on the road. Cowboys' tailback Ollie Gordon will be one of the more unique challenges Arkansas's defense will face all season due to his versatility in the run and pass game.
A darkhorse Heisman candidate, Gordon rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries Saturday against No. 1 ranked FCS program South Dakota State. He also scored in the pass game along with 42 total yards receiving.
Adding that extra dimension of Gordon's game to Oklahoma State's passing attack is an opportunity to spread out opposing defenses.
"I feel like it helps the team all together," Gordon said following Saturday's 44-20 victory over the Jackrabbits. "Teams can't load the box or we'll throw it and if they drop in zone we'll run it. So, I feel like it opens up a lot of things for us. Feel like I improved in [the receiving game] but that's how the game worked out."
Due to a shutout performance, Arkansas' defensive statistics aren't very inflated but there were plays made by linebackers that stood out. Marshall transfer Stephen Dix who posted three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack looked the part of an aggressive linebacker who would violently lay the wood on anyone in sight.
Dix was virtually unblockable providing immense pressure which helped flow UAPB's skill players towards the edge of Arkansas' defense. When the Golden Lions were able to attack the middle of the field it was met by a violent open field tackle from Dix. His presence led to the Golden Lions avoiding him the remainder of the first half.
As a unit, the linebackers recorded three of Arkansas' four sacks on the night. Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey, true freshman Bradley Shaw and Dix were all active in containing UAPB quarterback Mekhi Hagens. However, coach Sam Pittman wasn't pleased with the few opportunities the Golden Lions' had on its side of the field.
"We've got to tackle better," Pittman said following Thursday's win. "We did clean up the crossing route that they hit on us in the second quarter."
Arkansas will need to continue to strengthen its tackling this week as it faces such a tough run game. The Cowboys averaged only 155 rushing yards per game last season which ranked No. 65 nationally despite Gordon's 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.
