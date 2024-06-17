All Hogs

SEC Mascot Quiz: With Addition of Texas, Oklahoma, How Many Do You Know?

In honor of National Mascot Day, fans challenged to name as many league icons as possible

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks mascots prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas Razorbacks mascots prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Today is apparently National Mascot Day, and with it being the droll days of what we consider summer (although it's still spring), the addition of a pair of mascots to the SEC give legitimate reason to have a little fun and pass the time.

Texas and Oklahoma bring a mascot scene that can get a little wild at times and certainly present iconic images of college football. The question is whether they're a big enough deal for SEC fans to remember their names alongside the bevy of well-known mascots that litter the conference.

So, here's an opportunity for fans to test their knowledge as to how well they know the SEC mascots. Good luck and no cheating.

Arkansas Razorbacks

ThenArkansas mascot rests prior to the game against the BYU.
ThenArkansas Razorbacks mascot rests prior to the game against the BYU Cougars at Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide mascot performs in the 2024 Final Four.
The Alabama Crimson Tide mascot performs against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Big Al

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn mascot flies before the game as Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Auburn mascot flies before the game as Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

MASCOT NAME: War Eagle

Florida Gators

Florida mascot performs in the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament championship game.
The Florida Gators mascot performs in the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Albert

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia mascot on the field before the start of the game against Kentucky.
The Georgia mascot on the field before the start of the game against Kentucky. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

MASCOT NAME: Uga

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats' mascot plays to the crowd during Kentucky basketball's Blue-White scrimmage.
The Kentucky mascot plays to the crowd during the Blue-White scrimmage. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA

MASCOT NAME: The Wildcat

LSU Tigers

LSU's live mascot in his cage as sleet falls covering the area in ice.
The Tigers' live mascot in his cage as sleet falls covering the area in ice prior to tipoff of the LSU vs Kentucky Wildcats game. / Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Mike the Tiger

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State mascot Bully runs onto the field with the team prior to the game against Ole Miss.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot runs onto the field with the team prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Bully

Missouri Tigers

The Missouri mascot poses with the Battle Line trophy after the game against Arkansas.
The Missouri Tigers mascot poses with the Battle Line trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Truman

Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma mascot during the game against the Kansas State.
The Oklahoma mascot during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Sooner Schooner

Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi mascot Tony the Landshark stands behind the court during the second half against Arkansas.
Mississippi Rebels mascot Tony the Landshark stands behind the court during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Tony the Landshark

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina mascot Sir Big Spur before the game against the Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
The South Carolina Gamecocks mascot before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Sir Big Spur

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee mascot Smokey during the first half against UTSA.
The Tennessee Volunteers mascot during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Smokey

Texas Longhorns

The Texas mascot stands in his pen on the Texas sideline during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game.
Texas Longhorns mascot stands in his pen on the Texas sideline during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

MASCOT NAME: Bevo

Texas A&M Aggies

Aggies mascot Reveille on the sidelines during a game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.
The Aggies' mascot on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

MASCOT NAME: Reveille

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt mascot helps cheer on the women's basketball team.
The Vanderbilt mascot helps cheer on the women's basketball team against Florida. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

MASCOT NAME: Mr. Commodore (aka Mr. C)

Many readers probably got fewer right than they thought. Fans have seen most of these mascots, but didn't put together the names associated with them in many cases. Sometimes being iconic just isn't enough.

Kent Smith

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

