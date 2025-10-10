SEC Roll Call looks at 10 schools that should be in next round of expansion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve followed Matt Mitchell’s SEC Roll Call on YouTube, you know it’s part comedy, part therapy, and part sports think tank.
He also applies logic, which often takes a very different road for the key people in the SEC from what a lot of others tend to view as making sense. Usually it comes down to cents.
In his latest video, Mitchell took on one of the league’s favorite offseason hypotheticals of who’s next if the SEC ever decides to expand again?
Arkansas, of course, has been in the league for 33 years but that doesn't mean they are immune from this conversation. He has some fun with a playful poke about the Razorbacks' horrendous run of bad luck for several year.
Mitchell rolled through 10 schools he thinks would fit best if the Southeastern Conference adds more members, and while his signature humor carries the show, his picks actually make a lot of sense.
He even jokes, “Missouri would be a cool addition to the conference … they’re a decent team and have some rivals in the league,” before catching himself — of course, Missouri is already in. It’s vintage Mitchell being funny, but with a point about how fluid conference maps have become.
Right now, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey insists expansion isn’t an active topic.
“Our presidents have been clear that I am not going to entangle us in litigation around expansion,” he said last year, tempering rumors of another wave of moves.
When Mitchell starts connecting dots between fan bases, rivalries, and TV markets, it’s hard not to wonder if the conversation is already happening behind the scenes.
Who’s could really on the SEC’s radar?
Mitchell’s list mirrors a lot of what college football insiders have been saying for months. If the SEC ever goes shopping again, the cart starts with Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Those four schools have been the subject of endless speculation. According to Sports Illustrated, both North Carolina and Virginia could become “highly contested” if the SEC and Big Ten ever square off for new territory.
Betting outlets have even posted early odds, with Florida State and Clemson as co-favorites at +450 to be next in, followed by UNC at +700 and Virginia at +1000.
But Mitchell doesn’t just recycle the obvious picks. He stretches the discussion into the “fun but plausible” zone like tossing out Oklahoma State or even reviving the idea of Texas Tech if the SEC wanted to push farther west. His mix of realignment logic and tongue-in-cheek delivery gives the topic room to breathe.
Why expansion isn’t as simple as It sounds
What makes Mitchell’s take interesting is that he never treats expansion as inevitable. He notes, in his dry delivery, that the SEC “doesn’t need to add anyone — but if it does, it better be worth it.”
That line sums up the current vibe in Birmingham and among SEC presidents: cautious but curious.
For starters, the ACC exit fees remain a massive hurdle. Any school that wants out in 2025 or 2026 would owe roughly $165 million, according to SI.
That number drops below $100 million later in the decade, which explains why most insiders expect real movement between 2027 and 2031.
There’s also the question of footprint. With Texas and Oklahoma now in the fold, the SEC already dominates most of the South.
As one Last Word on Sports columnist put it, “Adding more schools in the same states doesn’t expand the brand — it just divides the money differently.”
Mitchell leans into that argument by suggesting that new markets, like North Carolina and Virginia, could provide fresh eyeballs and cultural variety.
Fit still matters more than fame
Mitchell’s favorite part of these discussions — and one that sets him apart — is his emphasis on fit. He reminds viewers that conference expansion isn’t just about football records or NIL potential.
“The SEC is a lifestyle brand,” he quipped, hinting that schools need to bring more than just a stadium and TV ratings.
That’s where schools like Missouri, Oklahoma State, and even a dark-horse like West Virginia pop into the conversation. They have regional rivalries, recognizable fan bases, and a football culture that feels at home in the SEC.
In contrast, schools that might be strong academically or sit in big TV markets, like Miami or Duke, don’t always match the SEC’s identity. The cultural chemistry has to work.
Even Sankey, who’s been measured about future moves, once said, “I’m not a recruiter.” Translation: he’ll take calls, but he’s not chasing anyone.
Long game: Expansion as strategic tool
The SEC’s decision to bring in Texas and Oklahoma was as much about future-proofing as it was about money. It created a national network of power matchups and locked down key television markets.
If the league expands again, Mitchell’s list gives a sense of the logic that might guide it. It could add brands that strengthen football, deepen rivalries, and expand viewership without watering down competition.
As legal battles inside the ACC continue and media deals evolve, the SEC could be in prime position to act from strength rather than desperation.
If that happens, Mitchell’s top 10 list may look less like a comedy sketch and more like a playbook.
Key takeaways
- Matt Mitchell’s SEC Roll Call blends humor and realism, spotlighting 10 schools that could make sense for SEC expansion.
- Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and Virginia remain the most logical additions, but legal and financial hurdles persist.
- The SEC’s measured approach, guided by Greg Sankey, means fit and long-term value will matter more than big names or hype.