Biggest question for Hogs, SEC fans has only one logical answer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After kicking the can down the road so many times it's no longer fit for recycling, the SEC came out with a major schedule announcement Thursday afternoon.
The SEC is going to nine conference games with pods of four opponents. That immediately sent every Arkansas fan into a ravenous frenzy as they need to know who their three opponents are going to be and they need that information a week before the announcement it's so important to them.
Well, the good news is it's pretty easy to ascertain the most likely grouping of pods. Commissioner Greg Sankey went on the Paul Finebaum Show Thursday afternoon and outlined the general criteria.
They want to maintain as many natural rivals as possible, consider geography, and account for traditional competitive balance. That's more than enough to project with a relative level of certainty the groupings that make the most logical sense.
The Little 12
Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri
This one maintains two of the biggest rivalries in all of college sports while providing Oklahoma and Missouri a chance to play the current SEC teams they have faced the most throughout program history.
Let's go ahead and address the first point of contention. Arkansas vs. Texas doesn't hold a candle to the Red River Rivalry, nor the bitter hatred involved in the Texas vs. Texas A&M game.
Also, Arkansas vs. Missouri has none of the history compared to Missouri vs. any of the three former Big 12 schools, especially Oklahoma.
Being back in an abbreviated version of the original Big 12 should fit like a glove for these four teams.
The SEC West
Arkansas, LSU. Ole Miss, Mississippi State
LSU and the Mississippi schools have played each other since the earliest days of the SEC and this provides Arkansas it's best natural fit.
The Hogs have a rivalry game with LSU for the Golden Boot that annually defies records of each team and the Razorbacks should have long since had their own named rivalry game with Ole Miss in lieu of the Battle Line Rivalry. The two have played each other forever, serving as annual out of conference opponents dating back to the Razorbacks' old Southwest Conference games before playing annually as conference foes in 1992.
As for Mississippi State, the Hogs and Dogs need each other for when times get rough.
There's also the preservation of the Egg Bowl that caps off this most logical grouping.
The SEC Central
Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Everyone wants to keep the Iron Bowl and also preserve Alabama vs. Tennessee, so this makes good sense. However, Alabama fans are going to be uneasy about it because to keep Tennessee's other rivalry game intact, the Tide find themselves staring across the field at the Vanderbilt Commodores.
That must be a terrifying feeling for them, but that's the price that must be paid if playing the Vols every year really means that much to Alabama
The SEC East
Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky
The obvious connection is these are all original former SEC East members. To make this an even bigger no-brainer, Kentucky vs. Florida is a highly underrated rivalry.
Sames goes for Georgia and South Carolina in the Battle of the Hedges. Of course, Florida and Georgia form one of the most festive rivalry games in all of college sports.
So, that's it. There are scenarios that try to shoehorn in Arkansas with Texas or Missouri in with Arkansas, but to do so creates much less natural groupings that, just like trying to force the Battle Line Rivalry, just don't feel right.
These are the best, most logical pairings that preserve balance and the most legitimate rivalries. Stringing it together any other way would be a disservice overall to the SEC as a whole.