Shade clearly not in Tuscaloosa anymore
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In 1992, Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade walked into War Memorial Stadium as a member of Gene Stallings' Crimson Tide for the first SEC game ever played on Arkansas soil.
Shade walked out a 38-11 winner in a game that was nowhere near that close on his way to a national championship, and to add insult to injury, Arkansas fans had to buy it on pay-per-view for the privilege of watching it all go down.
Two years later, he completed his conquest of Razorback football territories by escaping with a 13-6 win over the Hogs in Fayetteville before moving on to seven-year career as a defensive back in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.
Almost 30 years later, Shade will try to do what the world of sports cliches says is virtually impossible — beat a team three times. Yes, it's not exactly apples to apples considering this is a different Arkansas team and Shade won't be on the field surrounded by elite NFL prospects.
Instead, he coaches from a small football field in Huntsville, Alabama. Rather than slip past a statue of Paul "Bear" Bryant to put in work every day, he makes his way down concrete steps past a small bulldog on a pedestal.
His view isn't blocked by towering rows of seats that seem to stretch forever into the Alabama sky where 100,000 fans will not only demand a win each Saturday, but total domination. Instead, it's rather unobstructed other than two groupings of several red tiny houses looping behind the end zone on the other side of the track while a modest digital scoreboard fills in the space between.
While the difference in facilities isn't always an indicator of success in football, after all, The Citadel once took down the Razorbacks, how well the motors are running in the players working out at those facilities often is. In this case, after watching video of both Arkansas and Alabama A&M going through conditioning drills in the first week of preseason camp, the odds fall heavily in favor of the Razorbacks and Shade is well aware.
His players struggle as they huff and puff through conditioning. His Bulldogs aren't yet in basic football shape, much less SEC shape.
"That's the problem," Shade barks at his team. "You won't listen to your teammate. Am I my brother's keeper?! Am I my brother's keeper?! So if your teammate is telling you something, what do you think they're telling you? The right thing to do!
"Let me tell you something right now. We look like melted butter. What is that? Soft! Soft! Everyday I come out here talking about being the 'P' word. What is that? Physical! Physical! We gotta be physical."
Everyone knows the best case scenario for the Razorbacks in their season opener is to build a big lead early and get key players off the field while getting the long list of new players who are going to contribute lots of meaningful work.
Right now all indications are that's entirely possible. The Bulldogs' opening scrimmage reflected what Shade was seeing on the field during those first few days.
The Alabama A&M offense failed to produce on its first four drives of the game. That's exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman needs his team to make happen Saturday, Aug. 30.
Eventually the offense put together a few drives, but the defense had already established its mark, leaving things heavily in favor of that side of the ball.
"I thought our defense came out fired up and playing hard, limiting the offense," Shade said. "But our offense did respond. I thought the offense got hit in the mouth a little early and came back and responded. I like the fact that they come back and responded with a couple of touchdowns. The defense would step up one series and then the offense would step up. The kicking game was good as well, with guys making field goals."
Meanwhile, back in Arkansas, Hogs' quarterback Taylen Green and the Arkansas offense was reportedly unloading explosive play after explosive play on the defense. The Razorbacks put up three touchdowns on the defense in the game's first 15 plays.
Reporters weren't allowed to view, so it's all up to interpretation, but running back Mike Washington, Jr. supposedly broke a 62-yard touchdown run behind a much improved offensive line on the game's second play. He also reportedly had a four-yard touchdown and another that went roughly 40 yards.
After that, Green hit several long touchdowns, including passing for five or six while also possibly running for one, although Pittman's recollection seemed a little shaky on that one.
While he indicated there was plenty of room for improvement, especially on the defensive side, it was a quality day for Pittman and his team. However, that doesn't mean it was all doom and gloom for A&M.
The Bulldogs have a handful of players who can create problems for the Razorbacks in an upset bid.
Cornelius Brown, IV, who logged a ton of game experience at Georgia State and UT-Martin over the past four seasons, not only brings a wealth of on-field knowledge, but a strong arm. If the Hogs' secondary slips up at any point, which is highly probable early in the season as the defensive backs work on communication, Brown has more than enough strength to make them play.
He also has a solid running game. He's not as fast as his counterpart, Green, but he is still more than dangerous enough to extend a drive or possibly score a touchdown against good downfield coverage.
Brown also has a quality offensive lineman clearing the way for him against what many suspect is the Hogs' weakest position group — defensive line. A transfer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Tyrell Lawrence and his 6-foot-7, 355 pound frame makes him not only a Phil Steele All-SWAC selection, but a major threat on the field, especially if he refines his footwork.
The other player of concern is linebacker Dimitris Biamby. The website lists him at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, but there is nothing about him visually that says he's that light.
Biamby carries a lot of mass in the best of ways and looks like he has a future in loosening teeth for dentists once football is over. It's only fitting that he's the one leading chants in practice that repeatedly says "Let's eat!" between claps because it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to be on his menu.
Overall, it looks like this one is going to come down to a simple matter of strength and conditioning. Shade is no longer rolling out with the behemoths that formerly populated the Alabama sidelines.
That's why when it comes to getting a third consecutive win over Arkansas, odds are low Alabama A&M's coach is going to come out on top in the battle of the Sams.