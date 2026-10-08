FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' defense will have to be at full strength if the Razorbacks are to pull off an upset against No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

Right now, it's not known if that will be the case.

DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. was injured late in the game against Texas A&M, while Bradley Shaw only played one snap against the Aggies.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw celebrates following made tackle during 2025 season. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

"We're hopeful that both can [play]," Silverfield said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "They've done some decent things in practice, but we'll see. You never know, truly, until game day, especially in this conference as well."

Neither Shaw nor Rhodes were on Wednesday's SEC Availability Report, though it's worth noting that Shaw, who played only one snap last week, wasn't on the report leading into Arkansas' game against Texas A&M. Rhodes' injury appeared to be to his upper body.

"Yeah, Bradley, he did exactly, he got one rep," Silverfield said on Monday. "He just wasn't able to feel comfortable. My whole deal is this, he's a tough young man, and he would have done whatever. But when a player's in an immense amount of pain, where they still can't go and we feel like that may hinder themselves and our defense, then at that point, you just say it's a no-go."

While Rhodes and Shaw weren't listed on the report, two other UA defenders were: JACK Steven Soles Jr., who was a game-time decision against TAMU but did not play, and DB Shelton Lewis, who has 12 tackles this season, including four against Texas A&M, and forced a fumble against Tulsa.

Both Soles and Lewis were listed as questionable, giving them roughly a 50 percent chance to play against Tennessee on Saturday as things stand now.

"[Soles] was a game time decision (agaisnt Texas A&M), and same deal, right," Silverfield said on Monday. "He and the medical staff didn't think that he would put himself in the best situation to have success out there. So we saw what was out there on the field, and we've got to find ways to get better. We'll see as the week goes on if he can play, great. If not, we've got next man up mentality."

Additional reports will be released on Thursday and Friday evening, as well as on Saturday. It's not known what specific injuries either Soles or Lewis are dealing with.

Tennessee has also been somewhat bitten by the injury big, however. Backup QB George MacIntyre is reportedly going to get the start for the Vols on Saturday with Faizon Brandon being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered against Texas.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) is tackled by Auburn edge Da'Shawn Womack (15) during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon went 3-8 passing for 0 yards and an interception in the first half of Tennessee's win over Auburn on Oct. 3 before being replaced by MacIntyre in the second half. Arkansas is preparing to face both MacIntyre and Brandon on Saturday.

"We're just going to go out and play our game and do our job," LB Ja'Quavion Smith said Wednesday when asked about preparing for both QBs.

UT starters Wendell Moe (OL) and Ethan Davis (TE) were listed as out, while RB Javin Gordon was listed as questionable.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 15 Tennessee is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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