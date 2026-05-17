Silverfield’s Biggest Job Isn't Winning but Finding Some Direction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Sam Pittman lost his two main coordinators Kendal Briles and Barry Odom, the Razorbacks lost its compass.

No longer was there a clear path, or an understanding of what was next.

The Razorbacks just kind of wandered through the wilderness without any intention of finding a way out. That's why nobody on the national beat or even inside the Natural State have any sort of idea on expectations for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

While Arkansas has done some good things in spurts over the past 14 seasons sustained success has been hard to come by.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield is pat on the shoulder and back by fans that stormed the field after Memphis defeated Arkansas 32-31 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Silverfield, at least there was some form of program continuity during his time at Memphis with six consecutive bowl game appearances, and back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2023-2024.

Truthfully, the Tigers were on pace for a special season before things went sideways in November.

Whether that was due to him having his eyes on several openings or not, former Arkansas great coach Frank Broyles coined a phrase that still resonates today.

"They always remember what you do in November."

Razorbacks in November:



2012: 1-3

2013: 0-4

2014: 2-2

2015: 3-1

2016: 2-2

2017: 1-3

2018: 0-3

2019: 0-4

2020: 1-2

2021: 3-1

2022: 1-3

2023: 2-2

2024: 1-3

2025: 0-4



RECORD: 17-37

Going in the right direction means going into November with something to play for, and it's been a long time since that was the case at Arkansas.

During Silverfield's time at Memphis, he led the Tigers to a 13-9 record in November with three of those coming in 2025.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

For the Razorbacks to get things going in the right direction, he had to assemble a coaching staff that understands the challenge of an uphill climb.

That all starts at the coordinator spots starting with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. He and Silverfield have worked together since 2022 and have produced a disciplined offense predicated on physicality in the running game that lulls defenses to sleep before going over the top for a big play.

The biggest issue Cramsey faces is figuring out which of his quarterbacks is the best option to run his offense this fall. Both KJ Jackson and AJ HIll struggled with their deep ball, but sometimes that comes down to consistency and familarity with their group of receivers.

But the direction offensively is in place, and the same can be said on defense with coordinator Ron Roberts.

The veteran face of the group has enjoyed some form of success through his whole career. Whether that started at Delta State in the mid-2000s, helping Billy Napier have a standout defense at Louisiana, helping Baylor to a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss in 2021 and a Big 12 conference title in 2022.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Although his defenses at Auburn and Florida were solid units, neither program was able to match them with any semblance of offensive firepower. With the 2024 season in peril, the Gators won their final four games in 2024, which includes upsets of ranked SEC foes LSU and Ole Miss.

His 2024 Gators defense finished the season ranked No. 9 nationally in the red zone (.725), No. 11 in sacks per game (3) and fumbles recovered (11) and No. 13 with 25 turnovers gained. Roberts' group forced at least one takeway in 12-of-13 games, including a mark of 10 straight games.

That was something Roberts wanted to replicate at Arkansas, as he brings in an overhauled defense which features playmakers in the secondary, capable pass rushers on the edge and versatile linebackers in the middle.

Long-time college coach Chad Lunsford takes over a special teams unit that featured plenty of inconsistencies under direction of Scott Fountain. While the Razorbacks had capable kickers and punters, coverages and execution of minor details were a major problem.

Lunsford knows how to build a program on his own rather quickly, turning Georgia Southern from a 2-10 mark as interim to a 10-4 mark the very next season.

Georgia Southern Eagles coach Chad Lunsford argues a call during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Silverfield's "all in" motto might fall on deaf ears due to previous catchphrases like "uncommon", "left lane, hammer down", and "turn that [expletive] jukebox on" being overused.

Fans just want to see Arkansas creep away from being a perennial doormat in the SEC, and they might have the coaching staff in place to get that done.

Emphasis on Recruiting

There has been proof over Silverfield's first couple of months on the job that recruiting has been on the uptick with several 4-star prospects expected to take official visits at Arkansas. Turning those type of players into pledges is the next step and he has the resources to get that done.

If you don't believe that, just look back to the Razorbacks' transfer portal haul and how they closed the 2026 recruiting class. An emphasis on in-state recruiting and dipping into neighboring regions is important moving forward.

Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek knew that his next hire in football would be the one that defines his tenure.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek yells at officials on the sidelines during game with the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

"There’s an opportunity for the university to potentially help us , and we’re continuing to look at new ways to generate revenue within our athletic program. Our football program is far too important to the health of our athletic program for us to take it for granted."

That kind of cashflow is what can help the Razorbacks take the next step to becoming competitive in this new era of college football.

Tolerating Losses with Clear Direction

Arkansas fans are a lot of things, but ignorant of reality isn't one of them.

Most understand this isn't a roster currently built to compete with the upper tier of the SEC overnight. They aren't even expected to instantly win eight or nine games in Year One either.

While Georgia, Texas and LSU are on the schedule, there is no expectation of Arkansas catching up with them in one offseason, especially after years of instability across multiple coaching staffs.

Arkansas fans have never struggled to tolerate rebuilding since joining the SEC. Our mature friends who enjoyed the Southwest Conference days as a legitimate title contender are sick of the aimlessness of the football program.

Arkansas Razorbacks fan reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

From competing for endless conference titles in the old Southwest Conference to being at the precipice of numerous SEC Championships from 1995-2011, fans are sick of watching the same mistakes repeat themselves every single year.

Early momentum built under every new regime seems to always fizzle out by midseason, seeing less retention from players and promising recruits not live up to the hype. That's the part that wears people down.

Fans can live with 7-5 or even 6-6 seasons as long as there is reason to believe the infrastructure isn't causing cracks in the foundation.

They can tolerate losses if the effort looks different, if the roster is getting tougher in the trenches, players continue to improve.

When Arkansas fans have proof to believe there's a long-term vision in place, patience becomes easier to maintain, and fans want to buy-in.

Silverfield's first season probably won't be judged strictly by wins and losses, but whether his Arkansas program looks like a program building toward something bigger instead of merely surviving to another long offseason.