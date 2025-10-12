Studs and Duds: Razorbacks continue finding ways to lose one-score games
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first 30 minutes of the first half, it appeared that Arkansas was ready to go toe-to-toe with No. 12 Tennessee for the entirety of a game.
With turnovers and clock management issues piling up, it proved the Razorbacks weren't ready to bust through its glass season yet, spoiling the return of Bobby Petrino as interim coach.
Dud: Hogs' woeful ball security
The Razorbacks putting away its issues with ball security last season was fools gold as Tennessee forced four fumbles, recovering three in a thrilling 34-31 victory Saturday night in Neyland Stadium.
Issues holding onto the football isn't a new issue as the Razorbacks have committed 118 fumbles since 2020, the beginning of Sam Pittman's tenure.
Quarterback Taylen Green reverted back to his old ways by stringing together fabulous plays, but one bad decision can unravel all good will earned rather quickly.
Stud: Have a day Mike Washington
If there was any offensive option as effective Saturday evening it was the senior tailback who had just three 100-yard rushing performances in his first 39 career games.
Washington was extremely confident going into the game against a Volunteers' defense that was in the top 50 nationally in run defense.
"They have a great defense, but a lot of holes," Washington said about the Vols. "It's going to be a lot of holes in their defense. It's going to be a fun game."
He recorded 19 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown while averaging nearly seven yards per carry against the Volunteers. Any time a player comes out and backs up his trash talk is a good thing, even in a loss.
Dud: Nonexistent run defense
The Razorbacks' defense have been collectively woeful throughout the first half of the season going into Saturday's game ranked No. 111 nationally, allowing 840 yards, 11 touchdowns and nearly 4.4 yards per carry.
Things didn't get much better Saturday, allowing Tennessee to rush for 269 yards and three touchdowns although Arkansas' effort was a bit more noticeable following the midseason coaching change.
One key takeway from the loss is the Razorbacks' secondary keeping Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar from beating them with his arm.
He connected on 16-of-25 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown, but were able to limit the Volunteers ability to hit on big plays with just two plays of 23 and 27 yards apiece in the second half.
Dud: Another one score loss
Arkansas has struggled in close games for more than a decade and it's no different with interim coach Bobby Petrino. Perhaps, there's a curse or culture issues rearing its ugly head once gain, but if the Razorbacks are in a one possession battle, the opponent wins more than 70% of the time.
There were a few questionable coaching decisions, whether that be clock management ahead of the two-minute timeout or letting freshman kicer Scott Starzyk stay on the sideline deep in Tennessee territory on fourth down.
Petrino's decision to go for it on fourth down midway through the third quarter instead of trotting Starzyk, who punched one through the uprights in the first quarter, proved costly in the three point loss.
Stud: Backup receivers showed up
The Razorbacks lost junior wide receiver Jalen Brown to a season-ending injury against Notre Dame, which forced Petrino's hand trying to find suitable replacements to cover his production.
Former UAB All-American punt returner Kam Shanks emerged as an option in the slot, catching three passes for 44 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown, his first as a Razorback.
Another transfer, Raylen Sharpe, was targeted early and often by Green as he finished with seven receptions for 76 yards Saturday afternoon. He made several key plays to move the sticks which kept the Razorbacks alive for a road upset.
Arkansas will have the opportunity to return home for a very rare three-game SEC homestand with No. 5 Texas A&M coming to town next Saturday.
Petrino remains upbeat moving forward in an attempt to keep his players holding onto the rope through a tumultous period.
"We're right there," Petrino said after the game. "We just got to find a way to get over the hump."