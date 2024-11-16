Texas Flirts With Fire, Takes Care of Arkansas on the Road
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't pretty, but Texas managed to stave off a late Arkansas comeback attempt to beat the Razorbacks 20-10.
After being shut out in the first half, Arkansas' offense looked like it found its mojo for the first time in nearly three weeks. The Razorbacks made a concerted effort to lean on the run after being held to just 74 yards of total offense in the first half.
"I know I have to play better," quarterback Taylen Green said. "Getting the ball out, just going through my reads, things like that. Just get in a rhythm. That’s what I’m going to focus on in practice for the next week."
The Hogs got seven of their 11 first downs in the second half on running plays. Arkansas scored 10 unanswered to trim a 13-0 deficit to just a field goal, including a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.
It was his first touchdown since Oct. 5 against Tennessee. Jackson saw his first game action in nearly a month returning from an ankle injury.
Rivalry games are won on the margins, and the two team's diverging paths and fortunes came into full focus. With Texas trying to put the game away, running back Jaydon Blue ripped off a 28-yard run, but lost the ball toward the end of the run. Safety Miguel Mitchell watched in frustration as the ball careened safely out of bounds for the Longhorns.
"We’ve definitely got to make a bigger emphasis on that," defensive end Landon Jackson said about the lack of turnovers. "We haven’t gotten one in a minute so we’ve got to find ways to get the ball out. Get the ball back to our offense, that’s the biggest part."
Four plays later, quarterback Quinn Ewers effectively iced the game with a 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden, his second touchdown catch of the day.
On the ensuing drive, Arkansas was not so fortunate. Wide receiver CJ Brown fumbled the ball after a catch and Michael Taaffe was there to recover the fumble and extinguish dying embers of a comeback.
"There was a lot of fight in our kids," coach Sam Pittman said. "It's just unfortunate that we lost the turnover battle again. That's about what 10 points looks like."
Luck was involved, but it's what winning programs do and its something Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has made a habit of doing as the Longhorns look to make its second straight College Football Playoff.
Arkansas' elusive sixth win for bowl eligibility must wait at least another week. The Razorbacks will look to pick it up in the home finale against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 3:15 p.m. Nov. 23. The game will be streamed on SEC+.