Believe It! Arkansas-Texas is Truly a Rivalry for the Ages

The famous Right 53 Veer Pass play on 4th and 3. James "Slick" Street fakes a handoff to fullback Steve Worster, drops back, and goes long for 44 yards to Randy Peschel.

Two plays later Texas took the lead, won the game, 15-14, and were declared National Champions.



