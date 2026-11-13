Arkansas Must Win Out to Keep Bowl Hopes Alive, but There's a Catch

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has three games left to save its bowl hopes, but the Razorbacks' path to the postseason could be more complicated than simply winning the rest of their schedule.

At 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play, Arkansas cannot afford another loss if it wants to finish the regular season with six victories. The Razorbacks close the year against No. 20 South Carolina, No. 6 Texas and LSU, leaving little margin for error in Ryan Silverfield's first season.

However, even winning all three games could leave an important question surrounding Arkansas' postseason eligibility.

The Razorbacks opened the season with a 31-14 victory over North Alabama, an FCS program. Under NCAA postseason rules, a victory against an FCS opponent only counts toward bowl eligibility if that school averaged at least 90% of the permissible maximum number of football scholarships over a rolling two-year period, unless the NCAA grants a waiver.

And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5JqdLbJxvE — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 12, 2026

That requirement could make the North Alabama victory especially important.

Arkansas currently has two wins against FBS opponents: Tulsa and Vanderbilt. If the North Alabama victory qualifies, the Razorbacks would have three countable victories entering their final three games. Winning out would give them six qualifying wins and a 6-6 overall record.

If the North Alabama victory does not qualify, Arkansas would have only two countable wins against FBS competition. Even a three-game winning streak would leave the Razorbacks with five qualifying wins against six losses, short of the standard bowl eligibility requirement.

The university's publicly available season statistics identify North Alabama as an FCS opponent but do not establish whether the victory meets the NCAA's scholarship requirement.

Three games to determine Arkansas' season

Arkansas' immediate attention turns to South Carolina, which visits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks enter the matchup 6-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play. They are ranked No. 20 in the latest AP poll listed in Arkansas' game notes, but No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 26-23 loss at Auburn, their second consecutive defeat following a 34-10 home loss to Missouri.

Against Auburn, Arkansas had an opportunity to leave Jordan-Hare Stadium with a victory but could not finish the comeback. The three-point loss dropped the Razorbacks to 3-6 and made the remaining schedule even more important.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A 65 Yard Run by Sutton Smith set up a 2 Yard TD Run by Braylen Russell to give the Hogs a 2 Possession lead over the Tigers in Jordan-Hare!👆🅰️🐗🏈#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Football pic.twitter.com/HjnantIgTb — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 7, 2026

After South Carolina, Arkansas travels to Austin to face Texas on Nov. 21. The Longhorns are 7-2 and ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Razorbacks return home Nov. 28 to close the regular season against LSU. The Tigers are 6-3 and ranked No. 21 in the latest CFP rankings.

Neither of the final two games offers an easy opportunity to recover from a loss against South Carolina.

Arkansas will need to find a way to win against three opponents with winning records, including two ranked teams, to finish the regular season at .500.

A different postseason outlook for Silverfield

Arkansas is attempting to avoid another season without a bowl appearance after finishing 2-10 in 2025.

Silverfield inherited a program coming off one of its most difficult seasons in recent history and has spent his first year trying to establish a new foundation. The Razorbacks have shown they can compete in stretches, but their 3-6 record leaves them needing a significant finish to reach the postseason.

The difference between finishing 3-9 and 6-6 would be substantial for a program looking to establish momentum under a new coaching staff.

Does Arkansas have a shot at taking down South Carolina? If they do, here’s what it would mean for Ryan Silverfield and the Hogs. #wps https://t.co/QwAuvIZzJ0 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 12, 2026

A bowl appearance would give Arkansas additional practice time, another opportunity for the roster to develop and a chance to finish Silverfield's first season with a winning stretch.

But before the Razorbacks can focus on a postseason destination, they have to take care of the remaining schedule and clarify the eligibility implications of their season-opening win.

The first opportunity comes Saturday against South Carolina.

Arkansas' bowl hopes remain alive, but the Razorbacks have reached the point where every game matters, and the North Alabama victory could matter more than it initially appeared.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.