Finding the good in a 45-3 loss requires discipline. It should not require imagination. Arkansas had individual contributions worth acknowledging Saturday. It also produced a team performance that made those contributions largely irrelevant to the outcome.

Texas built a 31-3 halftime lead, kept Arkansas out of the end zone, and won its third consecutive meeting in the series. The Razorbacks fell to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play. Their only points came on Max Gilbert’s 30-yard field goal with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter.

There was no sustained response after that. Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from an afternoon Arkansas should evaluate without trying to soften.

The Good: Marshall Produced, and the Run Defense Had Boundaries

Marshall was Arkansas’ clearest individual positive. He finished with nine receptions for 106 yards, providing reliable production while the offense struggled around him. Those catches did not produce a touchdown. They still represented a player completing enough of his work to give the offense opportunities.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Cam Settles also supplied useful carries, gaining 63 yards on 14 attempts. His 4.5-yard average was better than Arkansas’ overall rushing efficiency and prevented the ground game from becoming entirely unproductive.

Defensively, the Razorbacks limited Texas to 116 rushing yards on 30 attempts. The Longhorns averaged approximately 3.9 yards per carry and did not produce a run longer than 13 yards. That is a legitimate positive with an important limitation. Texas scored three rushing touchdowns and did not need the ground game to dominate. The passing attack was doing that work. Arkansas prevented explosive rushing production. It did not prevent offensive control. The good existed. It simply did not reach enough parts of the game.

The Bad: Arkansas Moved the Ball Without Making It Matter

The Razorbacks finished with 363 yards, 22 first downs and more than 31 minutes of possession. They scored three points. That contrast should end any temptation to treat movement as proof of an effective offense. Arkansas converted three of 14 third downs and two of six fourth downs. Its opening possession after halftime consumed 13 plays and nearly six minutes, advanced 37 yards and ended without points.

That was activity without an adequate return. Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 190 yards and an interception. Hendrix added 63 passing yards and another interception during his debut. The quarterbacks did not receive consistently dependable support, and neither passing line should be evaluated independently of the circumstances.

The full operation still has to answer for producing no touchdown. Gilbert made the 30-yard field goal but missed from 44 before halftime. That missed opportunity mattered, although a successful kick would not have repaired the broader performance. Arkansas needed more than a few corrected details to make this competitive. It needed a much more functional way to finish possessions.

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The Ugly: Texas Took Control Early, Then Removed the Doubt Before Halftime

Arkansas made a difficult assignment harder almost immediately. A holding penalty disrupted its opening possession. Kick-catch interference helped Texas begin with favorable field position. A personal foul then assisted the Longhorns’ first touchdown drive. The next Arkansas possession ended when a pass came off Platt’s hands after contact, and McDonald returned the interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

Texas led 14-0 before the first quarter reached its midpoint. The Razorbacks were already chasing the game while still trying to establish themselves in it. The defense briefly limited the damage enough for a response to remain possible. Then the final stretch of the first half removed most of that possibility.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the video board in the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

Manning found Emaree Winston for a 21-yard touchdown with 2:20 remaining. After Gilbert’s missed field goal, Texas drove 74 yards in four plays and 26 seconds, finishing with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V. The Longhorns turned a 17-3 lead into 31-3 before halftime.

That was the ugliest part: Texas recognized the opportunity to separate and executed with a speed Arkansas could not match. Manning finished 21 of 25 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Razorbacks generated only one sack and no takeaway. After halftime, Texas opened with another touchdown drive. There was no meaningful reset.

Arkansas Cannot Let Talent Gap Become Entire Explanation

Texas had the better roster and played like it. Arkansas still has to examine the things that were not inevitable. The opening penalties. The empty possessions. The defensive efficiency allowed before halftime.

The inability to turn Marshall’s production and occasional useful rushing into points. Silverfield cannot erase every personnel disadvantage with one adjustment. He can be expected to build an operation that does less to magnify those disadvantages.

Final: Arkansas 3, Texas 45 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 21, 2026

The South Carolina victory provided a convincing example of Arkansas handling an opportunity. Texas provided a convincing example of how quickly the same team can lose control. The good deserved acknowledgment. The bad required correction.

The ugly overwhelmed the afternoon. LSU remains, and Arkansas owes its supporters something more useful than another explanation of how much better the opponent was.

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