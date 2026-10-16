Three Battles That Could Make Or Break Arkansas Against Vanderbilt
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE — Calling Vanderbilt an opportunity is easy. Explaining how Arkansas can actually use it takes a little more work.
The Razorbacks need their run game to remain useful after the defense adjusts. They need KJ Jackson to have time and somewhere to throw, while prioritizing the need to keep Jared Curtis from turning pressure into an escape route.
None of that requires a miracle. It does require several parts of the team doing their jobs at the same time. That has been harder for Arkansas than it should be. These are the three battles I believe will carry the most weight in Nashville.
Arkansas' Ground-and-Pound Vs. Vandy Run Defense
The first productive rushing series will not tell us enough. The more revealing stretch comes after Vanderbilt has seen what Arkansas wants to do and made a decision about stopping it.
That is where the Razorbacks need to show some growth. Their season average of 99 rushing yards per game does not support the idea that the ground game has become a dependable foundation. Tennessee offered something to build on, not permission to declare the construction finished.
Cramsey has a responsibility here. Remaining committed to the run is not the same as continuing to call an unfavorable play. If the defense changes the numbers or positioning, Arkansas needs to recognize it and take advantage somewhere else.
The offensive line and backs still have to execute. A favorable call accomplishes nothing if the blocking breaks down or the runner misses the available yardage. But the staff cannot ask execution to compensate for every defensive advantage.
The winning version of this matchup is a rushing attack Vanderbilt must respect throughout the game. It does not need to produce a spectacular total. It needs to keep influencing what the Commodores can do against Jackson.
Hogs' OL Protection Vs. Dangerous Vandy Pass Rush
Jackson avoided an interception against Tennessee, completing 15 of 27 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Protecting the ball was useful. Arkansas still needed a passing game capable of doing more to sustain the afternoon.
That requires more than asking the quarterback to make something happen. The protection and receiving options have to give the call a chance. Vanderbilt will test whether Arkansas can identify where pressure is coming from and respond without the entire play falling apart.
Sacks are only part of that evaluation. A hurried incompletion can be a defensive victory even when the quarterback remains standing. If Jackson has to abandon the intended throw before it has a reasonable chance to develop, Arkansas has not solved the protection problem.
Jackson must do his part when the opportunity is there. The offense cannot afford available completions left on the field. A modest gain may be exactly what the possession needs, even if the more ambitious throw is tempting.
This battle also starts before obvious passing downs. Arkansas needs early-down production that keeps Vanderbilt from approaching every important snap with one thing in mind. Make the defense consider more possibilities, and the quarterback’s job becomes more manageable.
Razorbacks' Lane Integrity Vs. Dangerous 'Dores QB
Curtis threw for 222 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Ole Miss. That line gives Arkansas something to pursue without justifying the assumption that the quarterback will hand over the game.
The Razorbacks need to make his decisions uncomfortable. They cannot depend on him making a mistake on schedule. That means pressure supported by coverage and defenders who understand that getting close to the quarterback is not the same as finishing the snap.
Curtis’ ability to escape makes patience important. A defender who loses his position chasing a sack may create the opening the quarterback could not find through the passing game. Coverage has to remain attached when the play lasts longer than expected.
I would rather see Arkansas force a difficult throw from a crowded pocket than watch a near-sack become a scramble for a first down. The latter may look like a missed opportunity. It is also a failure to complete the assignment.
These three battles connect. A functioning run game helps Jackson avoid predictable trouble. A dependable passing response keeps possessions alive. Disciplined defense makes Vanderbilt earn its own opportunities. Arkansas needs that connection for an entire game, not just a stretch worth remembering afterward.
Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.
Wes Pruett covers Arkansas football for Razorbacks on SI, bringing decades of experience around the game and a unique perspective on the Razorbacks' new era under Ryan Silverfield. A longtime analyst, Pruett has extensive knowledge of the Memphis football program and Silverfield's coaching background, schemes and philosophy. His experience provides readers with an inside-the-game perspective on how Arkansas' new staff is building the program and how those concepts translate to the SEC. He has previously published work with Last Word on Sports and 4-Star Sports.Follow 4starsportswes