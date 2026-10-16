FAYETTEVILLE — Calling Vanderbilt an opportunity is easy. Explaining how Arkansas can actually use it takes a little more work.

The Razorbacks need their run game to remain useful after the defense adjusts. They need KJ Jackson to have time and somewhere to throw, while prioritizing the need to keep Jared Curtis from turning pressure into an escape route.

None of that requires a miracle. It does require several parts of the team doing their jobs at the same time. That has been harder for Arkansas than it should be. These are the three battles I believe will carry the most weight in Nashville.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas' Ground-and-Pound Vs. Vandy Run Defense

The first productive rushing series will not tell us enough. The more revealing stretch comes after Vanderbilt has seen what Arkansas wants to do and made a decision about stopping it.

That is where the Razorbacks need to show some growth. Their season average of 99 rushing yards per game does not support the idea that the ground game has become a dependable foundation. Tennessee offered something to build on, not permission to declare the construction finished.

Cramsey has a responsibility here. Remaining committed to the run is not the same as continuing to call an unfavorable play. If the defense changes the numbers or positioning, Arkansas needs to recognize it and take advantage somewhere else.

The offensive line and backs still have to execute. A favorable call accomplishes nothing if the blocking breaks down or the runner misses the available yardage. But the staff cannot ask execution to compensate for every defensive advantage.

The winning version of this matchup is a rushing attack Vanderbilt must respect throughout the game. It does not need to produce a spectacular total. It needs to keep influencing what the Commodores can do against Jackson.

Arkansas Razorbacks center calls for protection changes against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Hogs' OL Protection Vs. Dangerous Vandy Pass Rush

Jackson avoided an interception against Tennessee, completing 15 of 27 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Protecting the ball was useful. Arkansas still needed a passing game capable of doing more to sustain the afternoon.

That requires more than asking the quarterback to make something happen. The protection and receiving options have to give the call a chance. Vanderbilt will test whether Arkansas can identify where pressure is coming from and respond without the entire play falling apart.

Sacks are only part of that evaluation. A hurried incompletion can be a defensive victory even when the quarterback remains standing. If Jackson has to abandon the intended throw before it has a reasonable chance to develop, Arkansas has not solved the protection problem.

Jackson must do his part when the opportunity is there. The offense cannot afford available completions left on the field. A modest gain may be exactly what the possession needs, even if the more ambitious throw is tempting.

This battle also starts before obvious passing downs. Arkansas needs early-down production that keeps Vanderbilt from approaching every important snap with one thing in mind. Make the defense consider more possibilities, and the quarterback’s job becomes more manageable.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Razorbacks' Lane Integrity Vs. Dangerous 'Dores QB

Curtis threw for 222 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Ole Miss. That line gives Arkansas something to pursue without justifying the assumption that the quarterback will hand over the game.

The Razorbacks need to make his decisions uncomfortable. They cannot depend on him making a mistake on schedule. That means pressure supported by coverage and defenders who understand that getting close to the quarterback is not the same as finishing the snap.

Curtis’ ability to escape makes patience important. A defender who loses his position chasing a sack may create the opening the quarterback could not find through the passing game. Coverage has to remain attached when the play lasts longer than expected.

I would rather see Arkansas force a difficult throw from a crowded pocket than watch a near-sack become a scramble for a first down. The latter may look like a missed opportunity. It is also a failure to complete the assignment.

These three battles connect. A functioning run game helps Jackson avoid predictable trouble. A dependable passing response keeps possessions alive. Disciplined defense makes Vanderbilt earn its own opportunities. Arkansas needs that connection for an entire game, not just a stretch worth remembering afterward.

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