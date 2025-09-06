Three big keys for Razorbacks to avoid being another footnote against A-State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas meets Arkansas State for the first time on the football field Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, a game coach Sam Pittman has acknowledged carries more pressure for the Razorbacks than their in-state opponent.
“I think certainly we’re the ones with the pressure on us,” Pittman said earlier this week and just about every media outlet in the state has quoted about 20 times a day.
He's got it. Everybody else understands it, but the Razorbacks have to do it.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, and oddsmakers list Arkansas as a heavy favorite by more than three touchdowns. The spread has hovered around Razorbacks −22.5 with a total near 62.5.
Pittman has had nothing but positives for Arkansas State’s speed and experience, pointing to the Red Wolves’ ability to stress defenses with tempo and explosive skill players.
“They have a lot of speed,”Pittman said. “A very concerning quarterback [and] their skill is outstanding.” he said. You almost want to shrug unless you were actually expecting something else.
Here are three keys that would put Arkansas in steady control and reduce volatility in a historic setting:
1. Let Taylen Green set the tempo — with calculated QB runs
Arkansas doesn’t need a fireworks show as much as a steady hand from quarterback Taylen Green.
Designed keepers and zone-read pulls can force Arkansas State’s edge players to declare early, creating easy throws off play-action and RPOs.
Pittman pushed back this week on outside critiques of Green, emphasizing the staff’s confidence in the Boise State transfer and the plan around him.
Methodical tempo also keeps the Razorbacks’ offensive line out of disadvantageous protections. Early completions — outs, slants and tight end stick routes — can get Green in rhythm and discourage the Red Wolves from blitzing into predictable passing downs.
Arkansas State’s defensive line has been lauded for effort and coaching; forcing them to play sideline-to-sideline and defend the quarterback run removes their best trait — straight-line penetration.
2. Win early downs and tackle after the catch
Pittman’s scouting report started with speed. That shows up in yards-after-catch and perimeter runs.
The Razorbacks’ front seven can simplify the challenge by winning first down with disciplined fits and flat-top tackling to set up second-and-long. That creates pass situations in which Arkansas can unleash its best rush packages and lighten the coverage math with two-high shells.
Arkansas State’s quarterback mobility and a capable tailback elevate the Red Wolves’ screen and RPO game.
Arkansas’ linebackers must be physical with crossers and trigger downhill on bubbles. Missed tackles become explosives in a stadium where momentum can flip quickly. Pittman has repeatedly said the challenge is real — “It’ll be a big challenge” — and Saturday’s first quarter is where it will show most.
3. Keep it clean on special teams and penalties
Hidden-yardage swings decide favorites vs. underdogs.
With a short trip, a different locker-room routine and a unique in-state opponent, Arkansas should prioritize field position and clean substitutions.
Limiting pre-snap penalties and securing punts reduces the variance Arkansas State needs. The Razorbacks are sizable favorites, but the pressure dynamic Pittman referenced makes “avoid the big mistake” an appropriate theme.
The broader context has been clear all week: Arkansas is expected to handle business, yet the opponent’s speed and the occasion require discipline.
The Razorbacks can lean on Green’s legs to stabilize the offense, trust their front seven to win early downs, and protect special-teams and penalty margins.
Do those things and the history — first in-state matchup on the gridiron — should be matched by an outcome that reflects the spread.
Key takeaways
• Arkansas’ plan should feature controlled tempo with Taylen Green’s designed runs to simplify reads and protections.
• First-down defense and tackling after the catch are priority one against Arkansas State’s speed.
• Clean special teams and limited penalties reduce upset variance in a pressure-acknowledged setting.