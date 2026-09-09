Three Bold Predictions For Week Two Showdown Between Razorbacks, Utes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no secret stemming from the Arkansas Razorbacks' season opening 31-14 victory over North Alabama on Saturday, it was not a fun watch.

Whether it was the fans baking in the sun on the east side of Razorback Stadium in the sweltering 103-degree heat or just an unpleasant viewing experience through the eyes of first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, the first Saturday of September wasn't a fun day for anyone involved.

As cliche as it might sound, legendary Arkansas coach Frank Broyles has been credited with this quote: "A football team makes its biggest improvement between Week 1 and Week 2."

If that is truly the case for this team, then Utah might be in for a rude awakening come Saturday night when they host the Razorbacks inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) rushes against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hogs' Rushing Attack Thrives

The Razorbacks were severely overwhelmed on the ground Saturday, especially from an offensive line standpoint. Usually when facing an FCS opponent, the floodgates are going to open eventually but it certainly never happened against North Alabama.

The Hogs' OL failed to generate a push in the interior with veterans Malachi Breland, Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham, who are three guys who pride themselves as maulers in the run game. Some of the issues come down to coaching and maybe that's just lowering the pad level to create more leverage against defensive fronts.

If that change is implemented, the Razorbacks can have some success in the run game against a Utah defensive front that showed some leaks against Idaho.

Prediction: Arkansas rushes for 240 yards and two touchdowns between Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Phoenix Jackson following a tackle on the North Alabama sideline. | Nilsen Roman

Roberts' Defense "Creeps" Utah

When it comes to Arkansas holding serve against Utah, it'll come down to how well the defense keeps a vaunted rushing attack in check. After recording 364 yards (7.4 ypc) on the ground and four touchdowns.

While the Razorbacks limited Utah to just 98 total yards aside from the long 59-yard coverage break in the fourth quarter, Arkansas' defense showed promise despite playing mostly base defense.

Now, the test will be stopping what could potentially be a four-headed moster in the backfield with Devon Dampier who can simply do it all passing and running.

If Arkansas can generate negative plays in the backfield while preventing more than a handful of explosvie plays, then there is a chance Roberts unit does enough to keep them in the game.

Prediction: Razorbacks record five sacks, eight tackles for loss and force two turnovers.

Jelani Watkins Scores Twice

The LSU transfer showed off some serious speed on Saturday off jet sweeps and could've been the Razorbacks leading rusher on Saturday if it were'nt for penalties eating some of his yardage up.

Watkins, who has world class speed, could end up being the X-factor and it's very clear offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey likes what he brings to the table. If he finds open field, it's going to be hard for Big 12 defenders to tackle him in space, and that should be keeping Utah coach Morgan Scalley up at night trying to keep him in check on Saturday night.

Prediction: The 5-foot-11, 163 pound speedster will score the open with a touchdown in the first quarter off a pop pass from quarterback KJ Jackson. Then, he'll find paydirt again through the air on a catch out of the slot where he burns past the Utah secondary for a 40 yard touchdown.

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