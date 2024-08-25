As Fatigue Sets in, Davis Continues to Drain Shots in Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- High level conditioning should be expected at the college basketball ranks. Razorbacks coach John Calipari expects a lot from his team, players and even coaching staff.
He wants his guards to make the tough shots which includes short to midrange jumpers, guarded or not and even if they're winded. As the rock-n-roll band the Eagles sang 'take it to the limit one more time' that is exactly how far Calipari pushes his players.
Too many times the past few seasons Arkansas has lacked a certain killer instinct with players worn down with cinderblock feet. For someone like Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell 'Nelly' Davis, even pure exhaustion can't keep him away from draining buckets.
It's been a while since Arkansas has seen a bucket getter on campus. Three notable shooters that come to mind are Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and J.D. Notae who all drilled shots with ease playing nearly 40 minutes a night.
Fans should consider Davis in that type of company after leading his Owls team to an unexpected Final Four run two seasons ago. He was as efficient of an offensive performer last season as anyone in the country averaging 18 points per game on 48% from the field, 41% from three and 86% from the free throw line at nearly 33 minutes per game.
Practice habits make winning games much easier since things that are learned allow players to go the extra mile. Calipari has talked about how hard his practices are it prepares his athletes better than any other team.
“Practice has got to be harder than the games," Calipari said. "It never is unless you want it to be as a player. The coach can't drive that.”
Calipari even reiterates that point now at Arkansas telling his players that he wants grinders. The type of players that want to be pushed to lengths that they are uncomfortable with but still make a difference on the floor.
"We've had a great summer," Calipari told his Arkansas team in July. "I'm telling you because we set the tone of what our culture is going to be. You shouldn't be wasting any of this time. You're only going to go through this once and this team will only go through this once. Please, understand if you're not a grinder you're never going to max out. The grinders in this sport make it. So just be that guy."
HOGS FEED:
