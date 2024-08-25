There Really Isn't Much Reason for Hogs Playing UAPB on Field
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Let's just be honest about it, nobody is expecting a close game Thursday night down in Little Rock against UAPB. Even the most diehard fans of the Golden Lions know what's going to happen.
The Razorbacks won't even let the UAPB band perform on the field, which really could be the most entertaining thing that could happen. That's not a knock on the Hogs' band, but the Golden Lions have one of those SWAC bands that can put anything in the SEC to shame at the entertainment level.
When these two teams last played in 2021. The Razorbacks won it, 45-3, in record time because both coaches agreed to play with a running clock the entire second half. That's the same thing as the mercy rule in high school sports where a 35-point lead just speeds things up to get home earlier.
"I don't really like the matchup," offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said last week." I don't think it's really what we want in college football. I've always felt like big conferences should just take money and give it to the FCS and everybody play a more competitive schedule. Keep college football going."
At least somebody said what everybody already knows. That's not throwing shade at UAPB, but they don't even have the same number of scholarships the Hogs have. They also don't recruit at the same level. Some of the walk-ons for the Razorbacks would be among the best players on the Golden LIons' roster.
While a coach can ride a big mouth and incredible athletic ability 35 years ago into a high-profile spot, the reality comes out on the field. Arkansas isn't going to just tank the game like we saw when SMU came off a two-year death penalty in 1989 and Notre Dame was running out of bounds to avoid running into the end zone.
"You respect the game by playing as hard as you can play," Petrino said. "That's always the message where whether I'm on this side or if I'm on the FCS side."
It was Lou Holtz when coaching the Hogs in 1977 that said, "it's okay to run up the score if you do it in the first half." Barring a problem that will create a lot of questions we didn't know to ask that will be the case Thursday night.
The Hogs would get more out of just sending them a donation and scheduling a better opponent. UAPB could schedule a game they would be more competitive in, maybe even playing it at home. Everybody would make more money and probably improve their team for that season.
Maybe even the Razorbacks could use that as an excuse to not waste the date with a trip to Little Rock reportedly to make some folks feel better about something. Their ego wouldn't let the donations stop, regardless what they may say. Considering it's a lost recruiting weekend not to mention a whopping net revenue loss, it's basically an expensive public relations move with little upside playig in a stadium that should have been imploded over 40 years ago.
The real season opener will be the following week in Stillwater, Okla., against Oklahoma State. Don't expect anyone to start looking at that game, though, until next weekend. The Cowboys will open Saturday against defending FCS champion South Dakota State.
The bottom line is it will be a full-scale scrimmage televised by ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. You can also watch on ESPN+ if your service doesn't carry the channel or listen live at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. The game will also be available online at HitThatLine.com in those broadcast markets.
HOGS FEED:
• Pittman's toughest enemy won't be wearing uniforms
• What did Vols' Rick Barns, players have to say about Aidoo leaving to join Calipari at Arkansas?
• Razorbacks add another neutral site game to loaded non-conference schedule
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook