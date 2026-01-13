Three positions Arkansas Razorbacks must target before portal window closes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff have assembled a quality transfer portal class to this point and it shows.

Additions include immediate impact starters, key depth pieces and highy ranked young players out of high school who have yet to make their mark on the college game.

While positions such as quarterback, secondary, and linebacker are among groups that appear wrapped up, there are still other spots Arkansas coaches must target even if it is just to pad extra bodies.

Defensive End

One season after the Razorbacks struggled to generate much of a pass rush outside of rising senior Quincy Rhodes, the team has yet to sign a defensive end out of the portal.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes after a stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas doesn't need just one either, but possibly two to three depending on the type of player they target. There are some immediate impact edge rushers available such as Damon Wilson (Missouri), Mandrell and Darryll Desir (Florida State), Caleb Herring (Tennessee), and Kyran Duhon (Oklahoma State).

Each has proven production and experience that includes multiple tackles for loss, sacks and forcing turnovers. While the cost may appear high for any of the top remaining players on the edge, it's much more costly to go without signing an impact player or two on the defensive line.

Tight End

Right now, the Razorbacks have just three players on the roster at this position with Jaden Platt and Gavin Garretson announcing their returns, respectively.

Still, Friday was full of good news for the Razorbacks as former 4-star Alabama signee Ty Lockwood announced his intention to transfer from Boston College, where he spent the 2025 season, to Arkansas.

With Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's desire to run a pro-style attack on offense, it would make more sense to target at least one more tight end in case an injury or two occurs.

Versatile athlete Maddox Lassiter primarily played fullback in coach Bobby Petrino's offense last season, but has slid in at tight end in the past as well.

It's possible Lassiter could play multiple positions as an H-back, giving him the opportunity to catch passes out of the backfield, as a flex tight end and even as lead blocker in the running game.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) bobbles the football in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

With Arkansas likely set with Platt as the starter, there is one former 4-star in the transfer portal who signed with Missouri in the 2025 in Dakotah Terrell and is certainly worth targeting.

The 6-foot-8, 220 pound athlete dominated his high school competition at Pocola High School in Oklahoma catching 83 passes for 1,321 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

Terrell visited Arkansas during his recruitment, but ultimately chose the Tigers over offers from Boston College, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and many others.

Offensive Line

The Razorbacks have only two returning starters for next year's line in center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham.

Louisiana transfer Bryant Williams ought to project as the starting left tackle while three other transfers vy for the other two spots at left guard and right tackle.

Most coaches want to have around 15-17 offensive linemen on their roster going into spring ball to solidify depth concerns or even avoid the injury bug.

With Malachi Breland (Memphis), Terence Roberson (Ouachita Baptist), and Adam Hawkes (Oregon State) all experienced starters at the college level, providing depth behind them will be neccesarry to give Arkansas' incoming freshmen time to redshirt and develop.

