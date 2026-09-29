Saturday’s Arkansas-Texas A&M game includes three quarterbacks worth watching. Marcel Reed will lead the Aggies, KJ Jackson will start for Arkansas and AJ Hill remains the Razorbacks’ primary backup. Each enters with a different responsibility.

Reed is trying to rebound after a difficult game against LSU. Jackson is trying to prove his strong performance against Tulsa was a real breakthrough. Hill is trying to remain ready without becoming part of a new quarterback debate.

The matchup will be shaped by the quarterbacks’ ability to handle their circumstances. Reed has the home crowd and a stable running back. Jackson has momentum but faces a difficult road environment. Hill has to prepare for every possible contingency.

One quarterback will begin the game in control. The other two will determine whether they can handle the pressure that follows. Saturday is not just a test of arm talent; it is a test of composure.

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reed Needs a Home Reset

Reed has thrown for 738 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He is completing 55.4% of his passes and struggled against LSU, completing 10 of 26 attempts for 106 yards and an interception.

Kyle Field gives him a chance to reset. Texas A&M does not need Reed to throw for 350 yards. The Aggies need him to protect the football, make easy completions and keep the offense on schedule.

Owens is critical to that plan. If Texas A&M runs effectively, Reed can use play-action and avoid repeated third-and-long situations. He can take high-percentage throws without feeling pressure to create every big play himself.

Arkansas wants the opposite. The Razorbacks need to stop Owens, force long-yardage situations and make Reed beat coverage from the pocket. If Reed finds an early rhythm, Arkansas could have a difficult night.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Texas. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Jackson Must Prove He Has Arrived

Jackson enters the game with momentum. His 309-yard performance against Tulsa gave Arkansas direction after weeks of uncertainty. He looked poised, made plays with his legs and repeatedly connected with Marshall.

Texas A&M will challenge all of that. The Aggies will likely shade coverage toward Marshall and pressure Jackson when Arkansas falls behind the chains. They will also use crowd noise to create communication problems before the snap.

Jackson’s biggest test is patience. He cannot force throws into coverage because Marshall is his best option. He cannot try to solve every problem with his legs.

The goal is not another 300-yard game. The goal is composure. If Jackson stays calm and keeps Arkansas on schedule, the Razorbacks can make the game competitive into the fourth quarter.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill tosses the football on the sideline during pregame against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Hill Must Be Ready, Not Needed

Hill should not be part of Arkansas’ initial plan. That is a positive development after the quarterback uncertainty earlier in the season. Jackson earned the chance to remain the starter through adversity.

Hill still matters because he is one snap away. If Jackson is injured, Hill must be ready to enter a loud road environment without hesitation. If Arkansas needs a situational package, his athleticism provides an alternative.

But Arkansas should not create a new quarterback controversy after one difficult series. Jackson is the starter, and Hill is the insurance policy. The Razorbacks need clarity more than they need constant change.

Arkansas’ best outcome is simple. Jackson plays well enough that Hill remains on the sideline. That would mean the Razorbacks handled the environment, protected their quarterback and kept the offense moving.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.