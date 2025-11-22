Three storylines to monitor as Razorbacks look to upset Longhorns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks enter what many consider a rivalry game Saturday when they take on Texas in Austin for the first time in 17 years.
With the rivalry being lost on most current college athletes, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian brought in reinforcements such as running back Ted Koy, from the 1969 championship team, to help the team understand the importance of Saturday's game.
“I don’t know if they completely understand it all, but we’re fortunate enough to have a visitor every day at practice who gives them a great reminder of what the rivalry meant in his era,” Sarkisian said.
“For so many of our players, all they know of rivalries is what they’ve seen on TV or the games they went to during recruiting. For some of our current players and staff members, when we went to Arkansas in 2021, and we didn’t get a friendly welcome. Our younger players are going to get introduced to the rivalry quickly.”
The all-time series hasn't been particularly close given Texas leads 57-23, but Arkansas has come away victorious five of the previous eight meetings dating back to 1991.
Arkansas goes into today's game with a 2-8 overall record and in search of its first SEC victory of the season to end an eight-game losing streak that dates back to mid-September. Here are three storylines to watch for as the Razorbacks attempt to get over the one-score curse to finally claim a win over a Power Four team in 2025.
Can Arkansas’ offense quietly puncture Texas’ defense?
Arkansas enters the day with a deceptively dangerous offense under interim coach Bobby Petrino and led by dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green.
The Razorbacks rank third in the conference in yards per game, fifth in passing and second in rushing. Meanwhile, Texas’ vaunted defense has shown cracks lately by allowing 30+ points in multiple games and haven't allowed less than 357 yards of offense since the Red River Shootout.
Lately, the Arkansas offense has fallen off in recent weeks from its midseason form of posting nearly 500 yards each week and haven't been nearly explosive. Still ranking in the Top 10 nationally in chunk yardage plays, the Razorbacks hope to bounce back when emotions are highest against Texas.
Green must be surgical in his approach, limit turnovers and be involved in a rushing attack that is void of depth with both Braylen Russell and Rodney Hill out, according to the SEC's availability report.
'Horns looking ahead?
Texas comes in with some holes, both in execution and mindset, after losing to Georgia on the road last week, 35-10. With the Longhorns' backs against the wall in an underrated rivalry, they'll need to pay attention to a dangerous Razorbacks team instead of looking ahead.
"Our focus is on what we can control, and what we can control is our preparation and our play this Saturday against a very, very dangerous Arkansas team," Sarkisian said. "The record is not indicative of how well these guys have been playing. They’ve played four road games and lost by a combined 11 points."
With an outside shot for a College Football Playoff bid, Texas cannot afford a slip up against an Arkansas squad that’s desperate and dangerous. If Texas looks past this week, it would give them a fourth loss and will cost them a shot to salvage a disappointing regular season.
How good can the Razorbacks rushing attack be?
Arkansas enters the day with just three healthy scholarship running backs available in a pair of true freshmen in Cam Settles and Markeylin Batton along with starter Mike Washington.
The Razorbacks tout the No. 19 ranked run game nationally, averaging more than 205 yards per game with 22 touchdowns. After a so-so four seasons at the Group of Five level, Washington has been one of the biggest surprises in Arkansas' transfer portal haul this season.
He's gained 915 yards while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, and averages nearly seven yards per carry, which are all career-highs for the senior from upstate New York. Before the season, Petrino compared his transfer tailback to another former Razorback star, Knile Davis.
While the claim certainly seemed a bit far fetched, it appears the veteran offensive mind still knows a thing or two about identifying talent.
Arkansas landed a hyper-focused Washington who was looking for an opportunity to breakout in his final year at the collegiate level. Thanks to an improved offensive line to run behind, it truly does show recruits can certainly go under the radar, even after four seasons at the college level.
Sure, the transfer portal gets a bad rap, but it's certainly paid off for Washington, who'll have an opportunity in the NFL thanks to the Razorbacks' coaching staff.