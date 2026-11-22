FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Arkansas Razorbacks took on No. 5 Texas Saturday afternoon in what could be considered a struggle, as the Longhorns won convincingly, 45-3.

Arkansas went without a touchdown for the first time in 41 games, a streak that began after a 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State in 2023.

The Razorbacks’ seventh loss guaranteed their 16th losing season since joining the SEC in 1992 and marked the fifth time in that span they’ve posted back-to-back losing records.

Lackluster Razorbacks’ Defense

After the Razorbacks' defense completely dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Hogs' came out flat against the Longhorns, allowing over 440 yards of total offense as the Longhorns controlled the game from the start.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning dismantled the Razorbacks' defense tonight, completing 21-of-25 passes for 287, tossing two touchdown passes, and adding 16 rushing yards on five attempts, including a rushing touchdown on the Longhorns' opening drive.

As the Longhorns completely outplayed the Razorbacks' defense tonight, they struggled to get their rushing attack going, managing only 116 yards on 30 carries as a team.

Despite the Razorbacks being completely shut down on defense, Khmori House had an impressive game, finishing with a team-high 9 total tackles, including five solo stops.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson attempts a pass in the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Quarterback Struggles Continue

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KJ Jackson once again struggled against the talented Longhorns' defense as he completed only 15-of-28 passes for 190 yards and also threw a pick-six on the Razorbacks' second offensive drive following a tipped pass by tight end Jaden Platt as Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald grabbed his fourth interception in the last two games, two of which have been returned for touchdowns.

With Jackson's struggles continuing tonight, the Longhorns got home and sacked him three times as he held onto the ball too long. Jackson also failed to make the right reads tonight, forcing throws into tight windows all game long.

As inconsistency continued for Jackson, the Razorbacks turned to 17-year-old true freshman Hank Hendrix late in the fourth quarter as Hendrix completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards while also throwing a pick on the Razorbacks' last offensive possession.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Sputtering Rushing Game

Once again, the Razorbacks failed to get their rushing attack going tonight, finishing with 110 rushing yards on 33 carries as the Longhorns shut down the Hogs in all faucets on the offensive side of the ball.

Sophomore running back Cam Settles has quickly become a light in the lackluster rushing game, leading the Razorbacks in rushing yards again with 63 yards on 14 carries.

Quarterback KJ Jackson also showed some light running the ball as he finished with 39 yards on 10 carries.

The Razorbacks will now need to reset as the Hogs travel back to Fayetteville as the Razorbacks take on the LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in the Battle for the Golden Boot as the Razorbacks look to close out their season with a win to finish the year 5-7 in Ryan Silverfield's rookie campaign.

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