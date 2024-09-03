Tidbits from Arkansas, Oklahoma State Game Notes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas faces Oklahoma State in the Razorbacks first real test of the season. Here are some key facts that face both teams.
Disparity in One Posession Games:
Since 2015, no team has won more games decided by eight or fewer points, going 34-16. The Cowboys have four more such wins than any other Division I program. Arkansas is 15-27 in one possession games in that same stretch.
Battle Up Front:
Oklahoma State leads the country in FBS offensive line starts, entering the game with 215 combined starts. Arkansas' starting five from the first week has just 33 starts against FBS across its five offensive line starters. Sam Pittman stated that Patrick Kutas is "probably doubtful" .
Seniors Galore:
Both teams have a heavy senior presence on its rosters. Oklahoma State has 34 seniors on the roster, fourth most in college football. Arkansas has 24 seniors on its roster, including wide receiver Monte Harrison. Harrison is the seventh oldest player in college football and second oldest non-specialist at 29 years old, 1 month.
Best Quotes From the Coaches:
"If you have to go on the road, it's a lot better to go down to Stillwater than it is to Oregon"- Sam Pittman
“Were you able to go look and see if they were watching YouTube or actually watching plays from the game? Now these kids probably try to pull YouTube up and watch some goofy video.”- Mike Gundy on new iPads on the sideline
Arkansas and Oklahoma State kickoff 11 a.m. Saturday from Boone-Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks, Pittman ready for "slobberknocker" up front
• Arkansas takes opponent to "Hawg City," invites Vandy to take hated team there also
• Pittman gets unique perspective taking in Oklahoma State on TV
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook