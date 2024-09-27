Tight Ends Big Key Matchup Between Razorbacks, Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No tight ends in the upcoming Arkansas, Texas A&M game have stats that immediately jump off the page. The leading receiving tight end for each team, Luke Hasz and Theo Melin Öhrström have combined for just nine catches for 165 yards.
Both were at the forefront of the coaches' minds ahead of Saturday's game. For Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, Hasz's lack of production isn't because he isn't playing good football, but rather a variety of other factors mostly out of the sophomore's control.
"We’re not protecting the quarterback as well as we should," Pittman said. "He’s running all over the place. I think once we protect him better, Luke will show up a bunch."
Pittman praised Hasz's ability to affect the game despite having fewer than 100 receiving yards on the season. Last year after four games, Hasz had 15 catches for 239 yards.
"A lot of people that are tight ends think the only thing [is] if you have stats and if you catch footballs and you played well," Pittman said about Hasz's improved blocking. "This guy is playing his best football that he’s ever played here. He’s just not catching the football as much as he normally did."
On the other side, Melin Öhrström, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, only has two catches in the last two games for the Aggies, but both have gone for touchdowns, making him the only player on the roster with multiple receiving touchdowns.
"I came over here as a raw product," Melin Öhrström said. "It's just been awesome. I feel like the whole community has definitely embraced me."
Melin Öhrström had the added challenge of adjusting to a brand new way of life while getting up to speed with SEC football.
"I think it’s hard to even put into words how challenging it was for him learning football in the SEC as a freshman," Elko said. "It’s almost unquantifiable how difficult that really was."
Now both Hasz and Melin Öhrström look to have their breakout game in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.