Green Gives Credit to All Razorbacks with No Prompting
Unprompted, without a question being asked about it, Taylen Green spoke up. It was a small peek into the psyche of Arkansas' redshirt junior quarterback. It's also something true leaders do, unprompted.
The topic Green wanted to address was how Arkansas' offensive line and tight ends finished the game against Auburn. He wanted to remind folks how the big guys up front came through when it mattered most.
• When the game was on the line.
• When Auburn had momentum and desperately needed a stop.
• When they were tired.
• When the temperature peaked at 92 degrees.
Why the praise? Because the Hogs up front led the way on a long touchdown drive to seal the 24-14 win at Auburn in Arkansas' SEC opener. The last 10 plays were runs, covering 60 yards.
"I just want to say, I want to shout out my O-line because it was really hot. It was super hot in Auburn, and how they finished the game with the runs. A lot of people would've called a timeout and stuff, but they finished.
"And shout out to the tight ends because they finished too. And the running backs and the receivers. Just all 11. All 11."
On that drive, Green carried four times for 28 yards, freshman Braylen Russell three times for 18, and Ja'Quinden Jackson three times for 14. Ground and pound, baby, just the way the head Hog, Sam Pittman, likes to win.
Auburn had just pushed in all its chips on a fourth-and-three pass from the Tigers' 33-yard line. Desperation turned to elation and momentum when the Tigers scored on a 67-yard TD pass to climb within 17-14.
The crowd of 88,043 was going berserk, now thinking the Tigers — who were favored to win by 2.5 points — could pull one out. For the home crowd, it had been a dreary day despite the sunshine as the Hogs' defense dominated and Auburn coach Hugh Freeze changed quarterbacks at halftime, trailing 7-0.
Arkansas never trailed at Auburn and hopes to repeat that scenario against No. 24 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic Saturday in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.
The Hogs' QB was not the only one impressed by Arkansas' offensive line. Aggies coach Mike Elko also noticed the job well done by the biggest Hogs.
"They've got an experienced offensive line and Sam Pittman, I've got a lot of respect for him," Elko said. "Not only the job he does as a head coach and the kind of coach he is, but he's also (got) an offensive line background. This offensive line is always extremely well-coached and does a great job."
Buckle up, Hog fans. The Aggies are favored by 5.5 points. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.