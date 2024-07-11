Two More Georgia Players Arrested for Reckless Driving, per Reports
Two Georgia football players have been arrested for reckless driving, the latest run in a string of driving-related incidents involving players from the football program dating back to Jan. 2023.
Senior linebacker Smael Mondon and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bo Hughley were arrested on separate incidents earlier this week, according to multiple reports. Mondon was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing. Hughley was arrested one night earlier, on Tuesday, on charges of reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road. Both were released on bond.
Mondon and Hughley are the latest two Georgia players to be arrested on driving-related charges. Running back Trevor Etienne was arrested in March and charged with driving under the influence. The DUI charge was dismissed earlier this week after Etienne pleaded no contest to reckless driving and other related charges. Wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested in May on reckless driving charges, as well.
Of course, driving-related incidents involving Kirby Smart's program date back to January of 2023 when offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a racing-related incident just one week removed from the school's national title win over TCU.
While Smart and the Georgia football program have insisted on handling the arrests and subsequent fallout in house, there has yet to be a slowdown in issues surrounding the program and its players on the roadway. Something needs to change, and Smart will certainly be asked about the lingering off-field issues when SEC media day kicks off next week.