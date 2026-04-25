Titans Take Fernando Carmona in Round 5 Despite Rough Numbers, 'Short' Issue

The 2026 NFL Draft wasn't kind to Fernando Carmona's draft stock during the pre-draft process, but the Tennessee Titans didn't let that stop them from calling his name.

The Arkansas offensive lineman was selected 142nd overall by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round on Saturday, becoming the third Razorback taken off the board in this year's draft.

It's a moment that's been a long time coming for Carmona, a Las Vegas native who carved a path through two different programs before landing in Fayetteville.

He didn't arrive at Arkansas as a finished product, but he left as a proven starter who drew the attention of NFL scouts, even with arm length concerns and all.

Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (OL12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From San Jose State to Fayetteville

Carmona's college football journey started at San Jose State, where he started 24 games across two seasons with the Spartans.

When he entered the transfer portal, the Hogs came calling and Carmona answered. He went on to start 25 games over his two seasons at Arkansas, giving him a total of 49 college starts which is the kind of experience NFL teams like along the offensive line.

His first season in Fayetteville came at left tackle, where he started every game in 2024.

When it was time for his final college season, the Razorbacks moved him inside to guard, a position change that coaches believed would set him up for a longer professional career.

"Playing guard, it's been a lot of learning," Carmona said last August. "Moving inside is kind of something that I want to do. Moving from tackle, you got a lot of space to now you're moving inside and everything's happening, bam, bam, bam."

That willingness to adapt showed up in his play. In his final season with Arkansas, he posted a 71.2 overall grade across 790 snaps.

His pass blocking grade came in at 72.3 and his run blocking grade registered at 71.3 — numbers that helped make his case as a draftable player even when the pre-draft process raised some red flags.

American Team offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (79) of Arkansas battles with American Team defensive tackle Nick Barrett (93) of South Carolina during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Arm length created concerns

The concern that followed Carmona into draft season wasn't about his toughness or his football IQ. It was about his arm length.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, his arms measured just 32 1/8 inches, a number that made draft analysts take notice for the wrong reasons.

For an offensive lineman, arm length matters because it affects a player's ability to keep pass rushers at distance and control blocks on the outside of his frame.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Carmona to be taken in the seventh round. He described Carmona as a player who brings energy and physicality but noted that his shorter arms create problems in certain situations.

His combine testing didn't help his case much either.

Among the roughly 40 offensive linemen who went through testing in Indianapolis, Carmona ranked near the bottom in most athletic measurements.

For a player who's already dealing with arm length questions, a rough testing day added another layer of doubt heading into draft week.

There was at least one bright spot in Indianapolis. Carmona's 3-cone drill time of 7.5 seconds ranked third among the 17 offensive linemen who ran it that showed his feet and athleticism despite how long his arms are.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona during drills during preseason practices in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Third Razorback off the board

Despite the pre-draft noise, the Titans saw enough on film to pull the trigger in the fifth round. Carmona becomes the third player from Arkansas taken in this year's draft.

Julian Neal went in the third round and Mike Washington Jr. was picked in the fourth round — a strong showing for the Hogs as a program.

Carmona heads to Tennessee as a 6-foot-5, 316-pound guard who brings experience, toughness and a combative style to the interior of an NFL offensive line.

The position move inside appears to be the right fit for him at the next level, and the Titans clearly agreed.

He'll need to compete for a roster spot, but he arrives in Nashville with a resume that includes nearly 50 college starts across two programs.

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