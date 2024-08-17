What Are National Pundits Saying About Arkansas' Chances at Postseason Play This Fall?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Of course Sam Pittman and his Arkansas Razorbacks are listed as one of 28 power conference teams predicted to miss postseason play in 2024 by 247sports. After falling to 4-8 last season, the Hogs missed postseason play after three consecutive bowl berths which turnsedup the heat in Fayetteville to right the ship.
“Arkansas committed to coach Sam Pittman for another year, but how long would his leash be if he fails to achieve bowl eligibility? His Razorbackss' win total plummeted last fall for a second year in a row, and their ability to recover from a down season largely hinges on transfer quarterback Taylen Green. If he hits, this could be a .500 squad. But 247Sports and CBS Sports agree that getting to the postseason is a tall order.” -247Sports- Brad Crawford, Jerry Palm of 247Sports
There is talent on this team, but quality depth is a concern at critical positions. Quarterback Taylen Green impressed during spring ball with better accuracy than what was shown at Boise State. Green's dual threat abilities will be counted upon as new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's hand-picked leader for lead his scheme.
Linebacker has been a consistent concern during the offseason after losing three major contributors from last season. Most skepticism is due to unknown commodities outside of former 5-star Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey.
Jacksonville State transfer Larry Worth has been somewhat of a surprise given his short stint at the FBS level. His athleticism is a topic defensive coordinator Travis Williams has raved about during fall camp.
At points, Arkansas’ best offense was its special teams with Cam Little booming kicks for from 50+ yards with regularity. Now, with Little in the NFL with Jacksonville, it’ll be up to a group of experienced transfers like Matt Shipley (Hawaii) to fill an important role if the Razorbacks offense goes anemic at times.
Arkansas' schedule is tough, but that's totally old news at this point. The Razorbacks start the season with UAPB, a perceived early season victory in Little Rock where many back-ups likely get to shine.
Oklahoma State, however, will welcome Arkansas into Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time since 1978. The Cowboys have college football's oldest offensive line with seven players who have started a game averaging out at 23.6 years old. Whew, COVID eligibility exceptions ought to become extinct soon.
UAB isn't the same program it was after being revitalized under Bill Clark after football operations were shuttered in 2014. A road trip to Auburn under second year coach Hugh Freeze will be a tough one before going to Jerry's World for the finale of a one-sided Southwest Classic rivalry against Texas A&M.
Pittman's team will need to be 3-2 at best before a huge swing of games inside Razorback Stadium during the meat of its schedule. Ranked teams like Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas come calling with a road game against Mississippi State sandwiched in between.
The Razorbacks will likely be underdogs in every match-up unless they pull off road upsets against either Auburn or the Aggies. There may not be a strong chance to steal a win from any of the playoff contenders visiting Fayetteville, but Arkansas is said to be confident ahead of a monumental year in the sport.
Arkansas' regular season closes with a non-conference buy-game against Louisiana Tech before traveling to Missouri. The Tigers hope to contend for a spot in the first 12-team playoff and, if still in contention, Drinkwitz and company will be zoned in for the Razorbacks.
