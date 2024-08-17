Turn The Jukebox On: Arkansas Football is Upon Us
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you're around the Arkansas football program, you'll get used to coach Sam Pittman's mannerisms. Players were asked what was their personal favorite Pittman's words of wisdom, and there was a overwheming favorite amongst the players.
Turn that jukebox on.
With fall camp officially concluding Saturday, Razorbacks football is just 12 days away from turning on the jukebox for the first time.
Never mind that a key starting offensive lineman hasn't been seen for almost all of fall camp with a nagging back injury after the unit put together one of the worst stat lines nationally a year ago.
Never mind the Hogs are still trying to figure out how to replace kicker Cam Little, with a battle that has not yet concluded.
Never mind that a quarterback who has never played a minute of college football at a Power Four school will be thrust into the spotlight of an SEC school. The quarterbacks also threw eight interceptions in the final scrimmage, albeit with a caveat putting some of that on the receivers.
Never mind an entire linebacker room is being replaced with transfers and a receiving core that is full of returners who all need to take a step forward.
The conjecture is over. The record is 0-0. Fall camp is over. Despite how many times fans and media have been jaded before, they'll eagerly await the first tune to come out of the juke box.
The tune that comes out could be a top hit or a disaster cacophony of nonsense, but that's the beauty of football.
The season officially gets underway 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 against UAPB from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
HOGS FEED:
• SID's prayer abruptly changed history of Razorback football
• What are national pundits saying about Arkansas' Chances at postseason play this fall?
• Big Interception Number Not What Hog Fans Making It Out to Be
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook