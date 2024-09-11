UAB's Dilfer Praises Petrino as 'Puppet Master' Among Offensive Minds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Besides a lack of national championship trophies sitting on a mantle, Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is one of the more accomplished football minds in the sport.
He's coached a Heisman winner and another finalist, took multiple teams to New Year's Day bowl games, touts a 66% winning percentage, won three conference titles and has been awarded two conference coach of the year awards. Whether he's coached on the West or East Coast, the SEC or multiple tenures at Louisiville, Petrino has performed offensive wizardry wherever he's been.
UAB coach Trent Dilfer thinks quite highly of Petrino's ability to out-scheme opponents. He even said Arkansas' offensive coordinator is one of the best to ever call plays at the collegiate level.
"[Petrino's] got a track record of of putting up massive numbers and getting guys to the NFL," Dilfer said during Monday's press conference. "It's hard not to go play for him if you're a skill position player. Then once you get there, he demands so much of your skill set, including your mind, because he wants to be the puppet master.
"He is the puppet master. He'll sit there and knows the weakness of every defense and he's going to
call plays that attacks your weakness. He makes you play eating your soup left handed."
There wasn't a better representation of Petrino's offensive weaponry than Saturday against Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks posted 648 yards of total offense, which ranks No. 10 all-time in school history for offensive yardage output.
The Blazers must camoflauge their defense accordingly as Dilfer worries Petrino could pick it apart based off his history as a play caller.
"If you're trying to play a one high defense, he's got every one high beater," Dilfer said. "If you're trying to play a certain front he's got every front beater.
"If you're trying to take away surface players, he'll add a surface player. If you're trying to play a two high shell, he's he can attack you every which way, like he's got an answer for everything you got.
"[Petrino] is innovative, creative, aggressive and attacking play callers that I've ever seen. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say he's on the Mount Rushmore of college offensive coaches."
Arkansas' offense is led by quarterback Taylen Green who transferred from Boise State in Decemeber. The 6-foot-6 dual threat has been electric through the air the first two weeks averaging 323 yards per game which ranks No. 10 nationally.
Dilfer expressed how dynamic the Razorbacks' offense is with Green leading the way. He's been around football's highest level long enough to know if a quarterback has what it takes play in the NFL.
"I didn't watch a lot of Sunday football, but I know the guys playing on Sunday and [Green] looks like one of them, " Dilfer said. "He can throw with the best of them, read defenses and is athletic. He's got physical confidence because of his skill set.
"I mean, we're going to play an SEC team that's loaded with one of the greatest offensive minds that's ever coached football at any level, with a very talented quarterback. So, you know, he put all that together And and, you know the challenge is immense and the quarterback makes it that much more immense."
