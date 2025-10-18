One coach for Razorbacks may be out, but drags bigger name into mix
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now Arkansas is reduced to coaches pulling their names out of consideration for the football job probably before things have gotten serious.
Former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen has effectively removed himself from the Razorbacks’ head coaching sweepstakes, making a point Thursday to declare he has “0.0 interest in Arkansas” while urging the school to consider Gus Malzahn instead.
Mullen, currently the head coach at UNLV, posted on social media:
By making that statement explicit, Mullen signals an unwillingness to re-enter the SEC head-coaching fray — at least in Fayetteville. Take it for what it's worth because there's no evidence a concrete offer has been made.
His public endorsement of Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn shifts the narrative for Arkansas’ search and offers an early preference upon a widening list of candidates.
That's assuming he actually means it or doesn't' want to mess up an undefeated start at UNLV. History is full of coaches not having an interest in a job before suddenly ending up there.
Anybody else remember when Nick Saban, then with the Miami Dolphins, said he wasn't going to be the coach at Alabama before landing in Tuscaloosa a short time later to be introduced as the Crimson Tide's coach.
You might want to take this as the thought of the moment and not a concrete declaration.
Mullen’s SEC legacy, and the case for stepping aside
Mullen carries a sizable résumé in the Southeastern Conference. He led Mississippi State from 2009 to 2017, then served as Florida’s head coach from 2018 to 2021.
Yet his coaching path since then — and his public posture now — suggests he isn’t interested in a third SEC stint.
By disqualifying himself so directly, Mullen both clarifies the market for Arkansas and tacitly acknowledges the challenges of rebuilding in Fayetteville.
Inviting Malzahn into the discussion instead may suit his own interests and shift expectations of who the Razorbacks might pursue.
Still, Mullen’s abrupt exit from consideration doesn’t resolve the coaching puzzle for Arkansas. It simply changes its shape.
You don't have to be a genius to realize Malzahn is one of the most polarizing names in Arkansas football for the last 20 years.
Everybody seems to love him or hate him, but everybody has an opinion one way or the other.
Arkansas search widens as insiders weigh options
Arkansas fired Sam Pittman after a 56–13 loss to Notre Dame, ending his tenure with a 32–34 overall record and 14–29 mark in conference. Hogs athletics director Hunter Yurachek has launched a national search.
Even before Mullen’s statement, a host of names had emerged in speculation — including former Penn State coach James Franklin, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, and internal candidates with SEC ties. Some in the Arkansas media have placed Franklin as a leading contender.
Now, with Mullen bowing out, Malzahn’s name becomes more central.
Malzahn has head coaching experience in the Deep South, including time at Auburn (2013–20), and remains an often-cited name in SEC coaching changes, especially at Arkansas since he's a native of Fort Smith, about 45 miles south of Fayetteville.
His candidacy may appeal to Razorbacks leadership seeking familiarity with southern football programs and a track record of offensive innovation.
There are still important donors who can't stand him.
Yet, others argue the Razorbacks must move beyond familiar names. A recent article quoted an Arkansas all-timer ranking Texas A&M’s coach among preferred next Hogs:
Interesting comment since the Hogs are playing Texas A&M Saturday and Mike Elko probably isn't going to be the new coach.
Besides, most people are expecting interim coach Bobby Petrino to slide into the job and pick up where he left off before flying through the handlebars in 2012 on the highway to Elkins.
Implications of Mullen’s exit
Mullen’s explicit withdrawal would do at least three distinct things for Arkansas:
Clears speculation: His name had circulated in the rumor mill; now, the Razorbacks can stop chasing a candidate who isn’t interested.
Positions Malzahn: By naming Malzahn as a preferred hire, Mullen influences the conversation, giving Malzahn a spotlight among other candidates.
Signals it could mean: If Mullen — an experienced SEC coach with familiarity in southern recruiting — declines the job, it may suggest deeper challenges within the position at Arkansas (resources, expectations, timeline).
As mentioned earlier, coaches often play coy during searches and sometimes deflect publicly until negotiations begin. Mullen’s forthright stance, though, appears designed to prevent speculation from dragging him in or causing problems at UNLV.
Coaches have been known to do things exactly opposite of what they say they're going to do.
Candidates, direction, and decisions
With Mullen off the board, Arkansas’ shortlist remains fluid. Franklin, Malzahn, Lashlee, and internal options remain. Yurachek must consider not just name recognition, but also alignment with Arkansas’ aspirations: recruiting footprint, offensive philosophy, staff structure, and fan expectations.
If Malzahn gets traction, he’d likely face a ring of skepticism about recent performance and fit in Arkansas’ environment. If Franklin, or a fresh face like a coordinator from another top SEC program gains favor, the contest becomes more open.
In the weeks ahead, Arkansas’ decision-making process will be scrutinized. Mullen bailing out clears one lane, but it also leaves the Razorbacks with a more visible fork in the road.
Key Takeaways
- Dan Mullen publicly excludes himself from Arkansas’ coaching search, stating “0.0 interest in Arkansas” and backing Gus Malzahn.
- Mullen’s withdrawal reshapes the candidate field, elevating Malzahn’s standing while narrowing speculation.
- Arkansas’ broader challenge remains: to choose a coach whose philosophy and recruiting abilities match the SEC demands and Razorback expectations.