UPDATE: National Confirmation of Key Razorback Transferring
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirms HawgSports’ earlier report that Braylen Russell will enter the portal.
With a lot of questions surrounding Arkansas' defections in the transfer portal, another big name may be headed out. Per a report from Trey Biddy at HawgSports.com, freshman running back Braylen Russell is headed to the portal.
There are conflicting reports about Russell's intentions as of mid-day Tuesday.
That will be another huge loss for the Razorbacks, pushing the number over 20 players leaving the program less than two weeks after the final game. The 6-1, 253-pounder from Benton, played in nine games this season and started two. As a true freshman in 2024, Russell ran 47 times for 304 yards (6.5 avg.) with two touchdowns.
Russell appeared to be breaking out with a 62-yard effort in the 19-14 upset over then-No. 4 Tennessee, started the next week against Mississippi State and 175 yards. Then, for whatever reason, he disappeared with only two carries the rest of the way.
He didn't even play in the final three games of the season against Texas, Louisiana Tech and Missouri. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman will have to come up with some answer for that and now having a big hole to fill. Ja'quinden Jackson announced he's playing in an All-Star game and likely trying to get ready for the NFL Draft.
A lot of folks are starting to ask questions about the departures of key players and that's going to heat up now with another key player leaving town.
Braylen Russell's Razorback Bio
2024 (FRESHMAN): Registered two yards on five carries vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Rushed for a game-high and career-high 175 yards on 16 carries for an average of 10.9 yards per carry during the Razorbacks’ 58-25 victory at Mississippi State (Oct. 26), became the first freshman to rush for 175 or more yards since Darren McFadden ran for 187 against South Carolina on Nov. 5, 2005 … Also tallied one reception for 11 yards (Oct. 26) … Rushed three times for three yards vs. LSU (Oct. 19) … Started and rushed for a game-high 62 yards on eight carries during a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Gained 15 yards on three carries against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Rushed nine times for 22 yards with one reception for seven yards during a victory at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Is the third freshman running back to rush for multiple touchdowns in a season during the Sam Pittman era (2020-present) … Scored his second touchdown of the season on a two-yard rush in the second quarter of a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on three carries in first collegiate action against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29) … Scored first career touchdown against UAPB on a nine-yard rush in the third quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … No. 237 overall prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … Rated the No. 16 running back nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect in Arkansas by ESPN … No. 21 running back in the country and No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas according to Rivals … No. 24 running back nationally and No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports …Played for head coach Brad Harris at Benton High School in Benton, Ark. … As a senior, ran the ball 167 times for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns … Added 18 receptions for 351 receiving yards and five scores as a senior … Recorded 1,643 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns (6.8 ypc) as a junior in 2022 … Registered 22 receptions for 224 yards and a score as a junior … Birthdate: July 14, 2005 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and others.
Hogs Transfer Portal (21)
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
RB Braylen Russell
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
OL Patrick Kutas
OL Joshua Braun
OL Amaury Wiggins
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz
DB Selman Bridges