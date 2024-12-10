UPDATE: National Confirmation of Key Razorback Transferring

BREAKING: Arkansas True Freshman RB Braylen Russell plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 242 RB totaled 47 Carries for 304 Yards & 2 TDs (6.5 YPC)



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/inEXwv1v15 pic.twitter.com/BPUDRK70it