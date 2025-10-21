Wagner forged different path than family, scouts probably envisioned
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly four years after his recruitment came to a close, Arkansas junior D.J. Wagner is still in college under the tutelage of Naismith Hall of Fame coach John Calipari.
Rumors of their separation have come and gone, but the third generation hardwood star has remained loyal and committed to Calipari's brand whether that be at Kentucky or Arkansas.
The former 5-star, McDonald's All-American was expected to be another one-and-done prospect, much like Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham in his same signing class, but a bum ankle sidelined what could've been a special season in Lexington.
Fast forward 18 months later and Wagner will wear Arkansas across his chest once again, leading the charge following a surprising run to the Sweet 16 last season. He's trailblazed his own path, contrary to the one many surrounding him had except Calipari.
“Every kid is on their own path,” Calipari said at SEC basketball media day last week. “We tell every kid that I recruit: You plan on staying two or three years. But if after a year you’re good enough to leave, I’ve got no problem with that. This is your path, not my path. He was on a different path. His family is fine with it. His dad is fine with it. Some kids get impatient. I’ve had kids leave too early.”
That first-year path earned him All-SEC Freshmen team honors, SEC Freshman of the Week on three occasions in 28 starts in his lone season at Kentucky. Instead of staying with the Wildcats, he opted to leave and follow Calipari to Arkansas where he built upon his efficiency as an offensive weapon.
It was Wagner who led his teammates into Rupp Arena in February, hitting he reset button on a season many called a wash after a 1-5 start to SEC play. He became the primary point guard with freshman Boogie Fland out, averaging nearly 13 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal over the Razorbacks final 16 games.
Calipari not only has him as the facilitator offensively, but also a primary scorer going into his junior year.
“Now I want him to be more aggressive offensively,” Calipari said. “I want him to shoot balls that he has. They go under the ball screen? Shoot it. They go under a dribble handoff, shoot the ball. You come down in transition, they back away, shoot the ball. That means get in the gym and get more confidence. I can’t build it. He can do it. He’s done it in games.”
With Wagner's No. 1 combo guard ranking officially behind him, he appears to be focused on letting his play on the court do the talking.
"I think he's more comfortable with himself," Calipari said. "Like a lot of these kids get ranked, then they're trying to live up to rankings. What does the ranking mean? You got to go in and compete and take what you want, but it could be a burden.
"I think with him, he needed to shed that and just be the player he is. Let's see your best version. I believe his best version is being more aggressive, less dribbles, more attack. The things that he's doing, the way he leads. He's just matured."
The maturity Calipari speaks of can only help transfers and highly touted 5-star freshmen such as Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas behind him.
“I would say just [leading] by example. Just from having experience being under coach for three years," Wagner said. "I might know more than the other guys just from being here more. So just helping [my teammates] with stuff like that. If [Calipari] says a certain thing or he says a certain play, just kind of showing them where to go and stuff like that, just from knowing it."