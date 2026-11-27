FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' next offensive coordinator will have plenty of work to do when the Razorbacks begin preparing for the 2027 season. The offense needs to become more productive, the quarterback position needs direction and Ryan Silverfield has several decisions to make as he tries to turn the program around.

One of those decisions could have a lasting impact on the future of Hank Hendrix.

The freshman quarterback made his collegiate debut in Arkansas' 45-3 loss to Texas on Nov. 21, completing six of 10 passes for 63 yards. The numbers were modest, but the opportunity offered Arkansas fans their first extended look at a player who could eventually become an important part of the program. See the game statistics and box score here.

Now, with questions surrounding the offensive coordinator position, the direction of Hendrix's development becomes another important consideration for Silverfield.

Hendrix has already caught the coaching staff's attention

Hendrix did not enter the season as Arkansas' established starting quarterback. The reclassified freshman worked his way into the backup role through his performance in practice and the development opportunities the coaching staff provided throughout the season.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey discussed Hendrix's progress following the Texas game, pointing to the young quarterback's arm talent, football IQ and composure. Cramsey explained what stands out about Hendrix and his potential.

"His arm talent is special, and then like I said, the football IQ really, it comes easy to him," Cramsey said.

Here's every pass from Hank Hendrix vs Texas:



6/10

63 yards

1 INT#WPS pic.twitter.com/BfhS0EGuUb — Edward Corron (@EdwardCorron) November 23, 2026

Cramsey also described how Hendrix handled himself during practice scrimmages and competitive periods against the defense. The coaching staff had seen the same confidence and ability that Arkansas fans witnessed when he entered the game against Texas.

Hendrix showed flashes of that ability during his first appearance, including a completion to Chris Marshall on third down. He also made mistakes that come with being a young quarterback facing SEC competition for the first time.

That combination of potential and unfinished development is exactly why the next offensive coordinator matters.

The next hire needs to understand what Arkansas has in Hendrix

Arkansas cannot afford to approach the offensive coordinator search as a decision that only addresses last season's production.

The Razorbacks need someone capable of establishing an offensive identity, developing quarterbacks and building a system that can consistently compete against SEC defenses. Hendrix should be part of that evaluation.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Hendrix still has physical development ahead of him. Cramsey specifically discussed the importance of adding weight and continuing to improve his footwork, athletic ability and ability to process the game in his comments about the young quarterback.

"And, jokingly, that works at Fayetteville High School – don't work in college ball"



Hank Hendrix had to settle into his first college drive, but the coaching staff saw some positives. #Arkansas #WPS pic.twitter.com/6aqvgHpQPp — HawgBeat (@HawgBeat) November 24, 2026

Those are areas that will require consistent attention throughout the offseason.

The next coordinator will have to determine how Hendrix fits into the offense, what areas need the most improvement and how quickly he can realistically compete for a larger role.

That does not necessarily mean Arkansas should build its entire offensive system around a freshman who has attempted only 10 collegiate passes. It does mean the program should be intentional about developing a player who has already earned the coaching staff's attention.

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The decision becomes even more important if Arkansas brings in a new offensive coordinator with a different system and philosophy.

A change in play-caller can affect terminology, quarterback responsibilities, reads and the overall structure of the offense. Hendrix would have to learn those adjustments while continuing to develop physically and mentally.

For a young quarterback, continuity and coaching can be just as important as the opportunity to compete for playing time.

Arkansas has to balance Hendrix's development with winning now

The Razorbacks also cannot ignore the immediate demands of the position.

Arkansas entered the final week of the regular season with a 4-7 record and an offense averaging 19.7 points per game. The program needs improvement, and Silverfield cannot make every decision based on the long-term development of one player.

KJ Jackson remains an important part of that conversation. Silverfield said following the Texas game that Jackson would remain the starter entering the regular-season finale against LSU.

That creates a potential decision for the offseason.

"No, sir," Silverfield asked if Hank could get more snaps next week. — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

Does Arkansas enter 2027 with Jackson as its established starter while allowing Hendrix another year to develop? Does Hendrix receive a legitimate opportunity to compete for the job? Or does the program pursue an experienced quarterback through the transfer portal?

Those possibilities are not mutually exclusive, but the answers will influence how the next coordinator approaches the position.

Arkansas needs a quarterback room that can compete immediately while also giving the program a foundation for the future.

Hendrix's development should not be rushed simply because fans are eager to see what he can become. At the same time, the Razorbacks need to make sure the next offensive system gives him a reasonable opportunity to continue progressing.

The coordinator decision could shape the next several seasons

Silverfield has not announced a change at offensive coordinator, and no decision about Hendrix's future role should be treated as official. However, recent reporting on the possibility of an offensive coordinator change has made the position one of the major questions surrounding Arkansas' offseason.

The Razorbacks' next coordinator will inherit a program that needs immediate offensive improvement. That person will also have an opportunity to work with a young quarterback who has already received positive reviews from the current coaching staff.

Hendrix has a long way to go before becoming an established SEC starter. His first appearance against Texas was only one game, and his development will depend on much more than the name of the person calling plays.

Still, the coordinator hire could help determine whether Arkansas has the right environment to turn his potential into production.

For Silverfield, finding the right offensive leader is about fixing what went wrong in 2026 while building something sustainable for the future.

Hendrix is one of the biggest reasons that decision deserves attention.

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