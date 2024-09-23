WATCH: Razorbacks' Pittman on Final Arlington Matchup with A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows he's not the one with a fancy Ivy League degree. That's No. 25 Texas A&M coach Mike Elko.
"It’s obvious one of us didn’t go, that’s me up here," Pittman said, referring to Elko's degree from Penn. He went to Pittsburgh State, which is in Kansas, not Pennsylvania. "That’s alright. 6 years, I got my PE degree.
"You can tell he’s intelligent just by the way he talks, certainly knows football as well. I knew he went to Penn, but him and the head of officials, he went to Harvard I think, or Yale. I can’t remember. Which one is it Pat? Harvard. Them guys, they’re gonna win the spelling bee I can tell you that."
Pittman also talked about the game coming up against the Aggies on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Changing that game's location isn't a particularly bad thing.
"I actually think it’s going to be better because we’ll be able to bring our recruits here next year to play A&M in here," Pittman said about the end of the series, played in the home of the Dallas Cowboys since 2008. "You can’t tell me it’s not going to be sold out and crazy in here. There’s some advantages there.
"How it would affect recruiting? We’ll have to wait and see. The long history of Arkansas football before they played in that game, they had some pretty darn good Texas players as well, so hopefully that will be the situation.
"Recruiting is a lot about working and about what’s your record, needs and now it becomes money."
You can watch the complete press conference above as preparations start getting serious after a 24-14 win over Auburn got the Hogs' SEC schedule off to a good start. Now they have to do it against the Aggies, a team they've struggled against.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks lose what was key running back 'indefinitely'
• It's time to put Auburn game in rear view mirror, look ahead to Texas A&M
• Freshaman defensive back picks up top SEC honor after big game at Auburn
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook